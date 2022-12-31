AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3436.4362-646.56060-162232-250.928101629.9
Irving2536.7241-494.48876-21095-104.91365326.1
Claxton3228.1171-230.7430-140-87.46038211.9
Warren1118.945-84.5367-198-9.8891059.5
O'Neale3335.2109-269.40576-17916-25.6403109.4
Harris2925.790-212.42555-14412-17.7062478.5
Curry2321.169-161.42935-9017-18.9441908.3
Simmons2527.495-157.6050-118-41.4392088.3
Watanabe2219.564-115.55734-6511-15.7331737.9
Sumner3014.972-161.44716-5652-56.9292127.1
Thomas2514.153-132.40211-3047-60.7831646.6
Mills2411.848-100.48030-6914-15.9331405.8
Morris1911.427-61.44319-396-61.000794.2
Sharpe188.624-46.5223-412-17.706633.5
Duke149.019-43.4420-64-8.500423.0
Edwards135.76-22.2732-111-2.500151.2
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM35240.71495-2933.510424-1086585-730.8013999114.3
OPPONENTS35240.71399-3074.455427-1153666-880.7573891111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant122232356.91825.48402712052
Irving211021234.91184.7690185922
Claxton791922718.5441.4900253876
Warren1125363.3191.7190863
O'Neale251371624.91384.21070305824
Harris1269812.8491.772018179
Curry540452.0512.244014224
Simmons281411696.81506.0870345513
Watanabe1548632.9211.03608810
Sumner1034441.5451.548026306
Thomas329321.3351.42209193
Mills518231.0301.31106131
Morris935442.3191.02306114
Sharpe2335583.210.630031310
Duke69151.112.92305131
Edwards68141.12.230341
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM2701146141640.592526.47691240488239
OPPONENTS3921114150643.079922.86430267476129

