|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|34
|36.4
|362-646
|.560
|60-162
|232-250
|.928
|1016
|29.9
|Irving
|25
|36.7
|241-494
|.488
|76-210
|95-104
|.913
|653
|26.1
|Claxton
|32
|28.1
|171-230
|.743
|0-1
|40-87
|.460
|382
|11.9
|Warren
|11
|18.9
|45-84
|.536
|7-19
|8-9
|.889
|105
|9.5
|O'Neale
|33
|35.2
|109-269
|.405
|76-179
|16-25
|.640
|310
|9.4
|Harris
|29
|25.7
|90-212
|.425
|55-144
|12-17
|.706
|247
|8.5
|Curry
|23
|21.1
|69-161
|.429
|35-90
|17-18
|.944
|190
|8.3
|Simmons
|25
|27.4
|95-157
|.605
|0-1
|18-41
|.439
|208
|8.3
|Watanabe
|22
|19.5
|64-115
|.557
|34-65
|11-15
|.733
|173
|7.9
|Sumner
|30
|14.9
|72-161
|.447
|16-56
|52-56
|.929
|212
|7.1
|Thomas
|25
|14.1
|53-132
|.402
|11-30
|47-60
|.783
|164
|6.6
|Mills
|24
|11.8
|48-100
|.480
|30-69
|14-15
|.933
|140
|5.8
|Morris
|19
|11.4
|27-61
|.443
|19-39
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|4.2
|Sharpe
|18
|8.6
|24-46
|.522
|3-4
|12-17
|.706
|63
|3.5
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|35
|240.7
|1495-2933
|.510
|424-1086
|585-730
|.801
|3999
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|35
|240.7
|1399-3074
|.455
|427-1153
|666-880
|.757
|3891
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|12
|223
|235
|6.9
|182
|5.4
|84
|0
|27
|120
|52
|Irving
|21
|102
|123
|4.9
|118
|4.7
|69
|0
|18
|59
|22
|Claxton
|79
|192
|271
|8.5
|44
|1.4
|90
|0
|25
|38
|76
|Warren
|11
|25
|36
|3.3
|19
|1.7
|19
|0
|8
|6
|3
|O'Neale
|25
|137
|162
|4.9
|138
|4.2
|107
|0
|30
|58
|24
|Harris
|12
|69
|81
|2.8
|49
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|17
|9
|Curry
|5
|40
|45
|2.0
|51
|2.2
|44
|0
|14
|22
|4
|Simmons
|28
|141
|169
|6.8
|150
|6.0
|87
|0
|34
|55
|13
|Watanabe
|15
|48
|63
|2.9
|21
|1.0
|36
|0
|8
|8
|10
|Sumner
|10
|34
|44
|1.5
|45
|1.5
|48
|0
|26
|30
|6
|Thomas
|3
|29
|32
|1.3
|35
|1.4
|22
|0
|9
|19
|3
|Mills
|5
|18
|23
|1.0
|30
|1.3
|11
|0
|6
|13
|1
|Morris
|9
|35
|44
|2.3
|19
|1.0
|23
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Sharpe
|23
|35
|58
|3.2
|10
|.6
|30
|0
|3
|13
|10
|Duke
|6
|9
|15
|1.1
|12
|.9
|23
|0
|5
|13
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.1
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|270
|1146
|1416
|40.5
|925
|26.4
|769
|1
|240
|488
|239
|OPPONENTS
|392
|1114
|1506
|43.0
|799
|22.8
|643
|0
|267
|476
|129
