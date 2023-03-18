|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|40
|37.0
|398-819
|.486
|130-348
|158-179
|.883
|1084
|27.1
|Bridges
|15
|34.6
|132-264
|.500
|40-90
|87-98
|.888
|391
|26.1
|Dinwiddie
|15
|35.5
|90-220
|.409
|28-95
|64-80
|.800
|272
|18.1
|Johnson
|14
|30.8
|77-176
|.438
|35-101
|45-57
|.789
|234
|16.7
|Claxton
|65
|29.5
|348-492
|.707
|0-2
|114-218
|.523
|810
|12.5
|Thomas
|51
|16.5
|174-396
|.439
|44-116
|139-162
|.858
|531
|10.4
|Curry
|52
|21.3
|192-414
|.464
|86-215
|47-48
|.979
|517
|9.9
|Warren
|26
|18.8
|102-200
|.510
|16-48
|27-33
|.818
|247
|9.5
|O'Neale
|66
|32.2
|200-517
|.387
|143-362
|43-59
|.729
|586
|8.9
|Harris
|63
|21.6
|176-386
|.456
|120-283
|15-24
|.625
|487
|7.7
|Sumner
|48
|14.4
|116-254
|.457
|30-84
|92-99
|.929
|354
|7.4
|Simmons
|42
|26.3
|133-235
|.566
|0-2
|25-57
|.439
|291
|6.9
|Finney-Smith
|16
|29.2
|39-116
|.336
|22-79
|9-12
|.750
|109
|6.8
|Smith
|5
|11.4
|13-25
|.520
|4-12
|1-1
|1.000
|31
|6.2
|Watanabe
|47
|17.5
|103-203
|.507
|53-115
|31-41
|.756
|290
|6.2
|Mills
|38
|13.6
|81-193
|.420
|47-123
|21-23
|.913
|230
|6.1
|Sharpe
|36
|11.2
|63-122
|.516
|5-9
|17-28
|.607
|148
|4.1
|Morris
|27
|10.6
|33-82
|.402
|20-49
|10-10
|1.000
|96
|3.6
|Duke
|18
|9.6
|28-61
|.459
|1-8
|5-9
|.556
|62
|3.4
|Edwards
|14
|5.6
|6-24
|.250
|2-12
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.1
|Noel
|3
|14.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|70
|240.7
|2915-5939
|.491
|897-2342
|1219-1528
|.798
|7946
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|70
|240.7
|2860-6203
|.461
|844-2283
|1339-1755
|.763
|7903
|112.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Durant
|14
|248
|262
|6.7
|207
|5.3
|92
|0
|32
|136
|57
|Irving
|38
|166
|204
|5.1
|211
|5.3
|109
|0
|41
|91
|33
|Bridges
|14
|57
|71
|4.7
|40
|2.7
|27
|0
|15
|24
|12
|Dinwiddie
|6
|55
|61
|4.1
|117
|7.8
|41
|0
|19
|37
|6
|Johnson
|6
|63
|69
|4.9
|24
|1.7
|30
|0
|18
|12
|4
|Claxton
|156
|442
|598
|9.2
|117
|1.8
|184
|0
|52
|84
|164
|Thomas
|8
|80
|88
|1.7
|73
|1.4
|51
|0
|18
|54
|6
|Curry
|13
|81
|94
|1.8
|94
|1.8
|86
|0
|35
|48
|7
|Warren
|13
|59
|72
|2.8
|29
|1.1
|45
|0
|15
|17
|7
|O'Neale
|50
|282
|332
|5.0
|243
|3.7
|206
|0
|57
|97
|42
|Harris
|20
|123
|143
|2.3
|89
|1.4
|136
|0
|30
|38
|13
|Sumner
|11
|63
|74
|1.5
|68
|1.4
|79
|0
|31
|45
|9
|Simmons
|40
|223
|263
|6.3
|256
|6.1
|139
|1
|54
|97
|24
|Finney-Smith
|27
|52
|79
|4.9
|28
|1.8
|43
|0
|12
|15
|7
|Smith
|1
|8
|9
|1.8
|10
|2.0
|5
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Watanabe
|27
|94
|121
|2.6
|41
|.9
|68
|0
|21
|19
|15
|Mills
|8
|34
|42
|1.1
|52
|1.4
|27
|0
|14
|26
|3
|Sharpe
|61
|76
|137
|3.8
|29
|.8
|72
|0
|8
|35
|21
|Morris
|13
|46
|59
|2.2
|25
|.9
|33
|0
|8
|14
|5
|Duke
|8
|12
|20
|1.1
|16
|.9
|27
|0
|7
|14
|1
|Edwards
|6
|8
|14
|1.0
|2
|.1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Noel
|3
|6
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|543
|2279
|2822
|40.3
|1774
|25.3
|1511
|2
|498
|915
|439
|OPPONENTS
|808
|2365
|3173
|45.3
|1622
|23.2
|1291
|1
|497
|918
|271
