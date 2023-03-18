AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Durant3936.0410-734.55971-189267-286.934115829.7
Irving4037.0398-819.486130-348158-179.883108427.1
Bridges1534.6132-264.50040-9087-98.88839126.1
Dinwiddie1535.590-220.40928-9564-80.80027218.1
Johnson1430.877-176.43835-10145-57.78923416.7
Claxton6529.5348-492.7070-2114-218.52381012.5
Thomas5116.5174-396.43944-116139-162.85853110.4
Curry5221.3192-414.46486-21547-48.9795179.9
Warren2618.8102-200.51016-4827-33.8182479.5
O'Neale6632.2200-517.387143-36243-59.7295868.9
Harris6321.6176-386.456120-28315-24.6254877.7
Sumner4814.4116-254.45730-8492-99.9293547.4
Simmons4226.3133-235.5660-225-57.4392916.9
Finney-Smith1629.239-116.33622-799-12.7501096.8
Smith511.413-25.5204-121-11.000316.2
Watanabe4717.5103-203.50753-11531-41.7562906.2
Mills3813.681-193.42047-12321-23.9132306.1
Sharpe3611.263-122.5165-917-28.6071484.1
Morris2710.633-82.40220-4910-101.000963.6
Duke189.628-61.4591-85-9.556623.4
Edwards145.66-24.2502-121-2.500151.1
Noel314.31-6.1670-01-2.50031.0
Williams15.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM70240.72915-5939.491897-23421219-1528.7987946113.5
OPPONENTS70240.72860-6203.461844-22831339-1755.7637903112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Durant142482626.72075.39203213657
Irving381662045.12115.31090419133
Bridges1457714.7402.7270152412
Dinwiddie655614.11177.841019376
Johnson663694.9241.730018124
Claxton1564425989.21171.818405284164
Thomas880881.7731.451018546
Curry1381941.8941.886035487
Warren1359722.8291.145015177
O'Neale502823325.02433.72060579742
Harris201231432.3891.41360303813
Sumner1163741.5681.479031459
Simmons402232636.32566.11391549724
Finney-Smith2752794.9281.843012157
Smith1891.8102.050511
Watanabe27941212.641.9680211915
Mills834421.1521.427014263
Sharpe61761373.829.872083521
Morris1346592.225.93308145
Duke812201.116.92707141
Edwards68141.02.130341
Noel3693.031.070351
Williams0111.00.010020
TEAM5432279282240.3177425.315112498915439
OPPONENTS8082365317345.3162223.212911497918271

