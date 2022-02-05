FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adelekun192-52-42-7226
Rai352-82-23-8036
Wade182-60-03-3025
Barry377-170-10-21221
Samuels241-61-21-5053
Robinson203-60-00-1058
Krystowiak182-50-03-5105
Cornish162-62-30-0006
Myrthil80-10-00-1000
Slajchert30-10-00-0110
Neskovic20-10-00-0000
Totals20021-627-1212-3252060

Percentages: FG .339, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Barry 7-12, Robinson 2-4, Wade 1-2, Krystowiak 1-3, Adelekun 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Cornish 0-2, Rai 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Krystowiak, Wade).

Turnovers: 11 (Barry 3, Robinson 3, Samuels 2, Adelekun, Cornish, Krystowiak).

Steals: 9 (Barry 4, Adelekun 2, Rai, Robinson, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BROWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Choh291-98-100-66310
Gainey325-62-33-131212
Lilly365-110-00-22014
Mitchell231-30-02-4152
Wojcik294-83-50-11111
Cowan192-40-00-2016
Ferrari191-20-01-2133
Meren132-40-01-2024
Totals20021-4713-187-32121762

Percentages: FG .447, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Lilly 4-7, Cowan 2-4, Ferrari 1-2, Meren 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Choh 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gainey 4, Choh).

Turnovers: 14 (Choh 3, Lilly 3, Mitchell 3, Cowan 2, Ferrari, Gainey, Meren).

Steals: 6 (Gainey 2, Wojcik 2, Choh, Lilly).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth194160
Brown243862

A_575 (2,800).

