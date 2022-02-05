|FG
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adelekun
|19
|2-5
|2-4
|2-7
|2
|2
|6
|Rai
|35
|2-8
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|6
|Wade
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|2
|5
|Barry
|37
|7-17
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|21
|Samuels
|24
|1-6
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|3
|Robinson
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|8
|Krystowiak
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|0
|5
|Cornish
|16
|2-6
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Myrthil
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Slajchert
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Neskovic
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-62
|7-12
|12-32
|5
|20
|60
Percentages: FG .339, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Barry 7-12, Robinson 2-4, Wade 1-2, Krystowiak 1-3, Adelekun 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Cornish 0-2, Rai 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Krystowiak, Wade).
Turnovers: 11 (Barry 3, Robinson 3, Samuels 2, Adelekun, Cornish, Krystowiak).
Steals: 9 (Barry 4, Adelekun 2, Rai, Robinson, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Choh
|29
|1-9
|8-10
|0-6
|6
|3
|10
|Gainey
|32
|5-6
|2-3
|3-13
|1
|2
|12
|Lilly
|36
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|14
|Mitchell
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|5
|2
|Wojcik
|29
|4-8
|3-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Cowan
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Ferrari
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|3
|Meren
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|13-18
|7-32
|12
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .447, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Lilly 4-7, Cowan 2-4, Ferrari 1-2, Meren 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Choh 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gainey 4, Choh).
Turnovers: 14 (Choh 3, Lilly 3, Mitchell 3, Cowan 2, Ferrari, Gainey, Meren).
Steals: 6 (Gainey 2, Wojcik 2, Choh, Lilly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dartmouth
|19
|41
|—
|60
|Brown
|24
|38
|—
|62
A_575 (2,800).