BRADLEY (1-4)
Henry 1-3 0-2 2, Leons 4-7 1-2 11, Mast 2-5 0-0 4, Hickman 4-9 2-2 11, Roberts 3-12 0-0 8. Totals 25-55 4-8 62.
BROWN (4-2)
Choh 1-6 3-4 5, Gainey 4-7 0-0 8, Friday 3-15 5-6 11, Mitchell 2-4 4-4 9, Wojcik 2-7 2-5 7. Totals 20-55 18-25 65.
Halftime_Brown 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 8-24 (Leons 2-4, Roberts 2-7, Hickman 1-4, Henry 0-1, Mast 0-2), Brown 7-15 (Mitchell 1-2, Wojcik 1-2, Friday 0-1, Choh 0-2). Rebounds_Bradley 31 (Leons, Roberts 5), Brown 28 (Choh, Gainey 8). Assists_Bradley 15 (Roberts 4), Brown 12 (Choh 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 21, Brown 14.