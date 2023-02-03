BROWN (11-10)
Owusu-Anane 3-10 1-3 7, Friday 0-0 0-0 0, Lilly 8-12 2-2 23, Wojcik 4-10 4-4 15, Cooley 4-8 4-4 14, Ferrari 3-6 0-0 9, Kloman 0-2 2-2 2, Lewis 1-1 1-1 3, Cowan 0-2 0-0 0, Erold 0-0 0-0 0, Klores 0-0 0-0 0, Lesburt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 14-16 73.
DARTMOUTH (8-14)
Adelekun 4-6 0-1 9, Krystkowiak 3-8 0-1 6, Neskovic 4-11 2-2 13, Cornish 1-8 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 6-11 2-2 19, Johnson 0-0 4-4 4, Myrthil 2-3 0-0 4, McRae 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell-Day 1-4 2-2 4, Munro 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 10-12 61.
Halftime_Brown 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Brown 13-27 (Lilly 5-9, Ferrari 3-5, Wojcik 3-7, Cooley 2-3, Cowan 0-1, Kloman 0-2), Dartmouth 9-28 (Williams 5-8, Neskovic 3-7, Adelekun 1-1, Myrthil 0-1, Robinson 0-1, McRae 0-2, Munro 0-2, Cornish 0-3, Krystkowiak 0-3). Rebounds_Brown 33 (Owusu-Anane, Wojcik 9), Dartmouth 24 (Adelekun 5). Assists_Brown 15 (Wojcik 6), Dartmouth 13 (Adelekun, Cornish 4). Total Fouls_Brown 14, Dartmouth 17. A_667 (2,100).
