BROWN (14-12)
Owusu-Anane 5-8 2-2 13, Friday 3-11 2-2 8, Lilly 9-24 3-3 23, Wojcik 7-9 6-9 20, Cooley 3-6 1-2 7, Ferrari 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4, Cowan 1-1 0-0 3, Kloman 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 33-67 14-18 84.
COLUMBIA (7-21)
Murphy 4-5 0-0 11, Odunowo 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 4-10 0-0 10, De La Rosa 7-14 1-2 18, McLean 3-4 0-0 7, Thompson 2-4 0-0 6, Noland 1-1 4-4 6, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0, Robledo 4-5 0-0 10, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 6-8 73.
Halftime_Brown 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Brown 4-17 (Lilly 2-8, Cowan 1-1, Owusu-Anane 1-1, Wojcik 0-1, Cooley 0-2, Friday 0-2, Kloman 0-2), Columbia 13-25 (Murphy 3-3, De La Rosa 3-9, Robledo 2-3, Brown 2-4, Thompson 2-4, McLean 1-1, Stankard 0-1). Rebounds_Brown 38 (Owusu-Anane, Friday, Wojcik 8), Columbia 18 (De La Rosa 5). Assists_Brown 11 (Wojcik 6), Columbia 14 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Brown 9, Columbia 19. A_1,310 (2,500).
