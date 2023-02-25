|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Owusu-Anane
|15
|5-8
|2-2
|3-8
|1
|1
|13
|Friday
|25
|3-11
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|0
|8
|Lilly
|39
|9-24
|3-3
|0-0
|3
|2
|23
|Wojcik
|37
|7-9
|6-9
|2-8
|6
|2
|20
|Cooley
|30
|3-6
|1-2
|4-6
|1
|1
|7
|Ferrari
|20
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Lewis
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|4
|Cowan
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Kloman
|6
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-67
|14-18
|16-38
|11
|9
|84
Percentages: FG .493, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Lilly 2-8, Cowan 1-1, Owusu-Anane 1-1, Wojcik 0-1, Cooley 0-2, Friday 0-2, Kloman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooley, Lewis).
Turnovers: 12 (Lilly 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Lewis 2, Wojcik 2, Friday).
Steals: 8 (Lilly 3, Friday 2, Wojcik 2, Ferrari).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLUMBIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murphy
|26
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|11
|Odunowo
|23
|2-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|5
|Brown
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|10
|De La Rosa
|32
|7-14
|1-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|18
|McLean
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|7
|Thompson
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Noland
|18
|1-1
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Stankard
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Robledo
|14
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|10
|Cooper
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|6-8
|1-18
|14
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Murphy 3-3, De La Rosa 3-9, Robledo 2-3, Brown 2-4, Thompson 2-4, McLean 1-1, Stankard 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown).
Turnovers: 18 (McLean 6, De La Rosa 3, Murphy 3, Odunowo 2, Brown, Noland, Stankard, Thompson).
Steals: 7 (Thompson 3, Noland 2, Brown, De La Rosa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brown
|40
|44
|—
|84
|Columbia
|35
|38
|—
|73
A_1,310 (2,500).
