FGFTReb
BROWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Owusu-Anane155-82-23-81113
Friday253-112-24-8008
Lilly399-243-30-03223
Wojcik377-96-92-86220
Cooley303-61-24-6117
Ferrari202-20-01-3014
Lewis182-20-02-5024
Cowan101-10-00-0003
Kloman61-40-00-0002
Totals20033-6714-1816-3811984

Percentages: FG .493, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Lilly 2-8, Cowan 1-1, Owusu-Anane 1-1, Wojcik 0-1, Cooley 0-2, Friday 0-2, Kloman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooley, Lewis).

Turnovers: 12 (Lilly 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Lewis 2, Wojcik 2, Friday).

Steals: 8 (Lilly 3, Friday 2, Wojcik 2, Ferrari).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COLUMBIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murphy264-50-00-20211
Odunowo232-71-21-4135
Brown304-100-00-25310
De La Rosa327-141-20-54318
McLean163-40-00-0207
Thompson222-40-00-0136
Noland181-14-40-1136
Stankard170-10-00-1020
Robledo144-50-00-30010
Cooper20-00-00-0000
Totals20027-516-81-18141973

Percentages: FG .529, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Murphy 3-3, De La Rosa 3-9, Robledo 2-3, Brown 2-4, Thompson 2-4, McLean 1-1, Stankard 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown).

Turnovers: 18 (McLean 6, De La Rosa 3, Murphy 3, Odunowo 2, Brown, Noland, Stankard, Thompson).

Steals: 7 (Thompson 3, Noland 2, Brown, De La Rosa).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brown404484
Columbia353873

A_1,310 (2,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you