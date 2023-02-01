MAINE (9-13)
Turgut 2-7 2-2 6, Clayton 3-9 0-2 7, Tynes 3-9 2-4 9, Wright-McLeish 4-5 0-0 11, Juozapaitis 2-7 2-2 7, Filipovity 1-3 4-6 6, Nenadic 1-2 0-0 2, Adetogun 1-2 0-0 2, Ireland 1-1 0-0 3, Maloney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 10-16 53.
BRYANT (14-8)
Walker 3-9 0-0 6, Brelsford 1-5 3-3 5, Gross-Bullock 6-13 2-2 16, Pride 5-8 3-3 14, Timberlake 8-10 2-3 18, Edert 3-9 0-0 8, Cramer 2-3 0-0 4, Latimer 0-1 0-0 0, Shannon 0-1 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-0 0, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 10-11 71.
Halftime_Bryant 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Maine 7-17 (Wright-McLeish 3-4, Ireland 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Clayton 1-2, Juozapaitis 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Filipovity 0-2), Bryant 5-23 (Gross-Bullock 2-6, Edert 2-7, Pride 1-4, Brelsford 0-3, Walker 0-3). Rebounds_Maine 21 (Clayton 6), Bryant 35 (Timberlake 14). Assists_Maine 12 (Clayton 6), Bryant 17 (Timberlake 5). Total Fouls_Maine 9, Bryant 12. A_750 (2,000).
