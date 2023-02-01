FGFTReb
MAINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Turgut232-72-20-2136
Clayton373-90-20-6607
Tynes333-92-41-5409
Wright-McLeish324-50-00-20211
Juozapaitis292-72-20-0117
Filipovity191-34-61-4016
Nenadic171-20-00-2022
Adetogun71-20-00-0002
Ireland21-10-00-0003
Maloney10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-4510-162-2112953

Percentages: FG .400, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Wright-McLeish 3-4, Ireland 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Clayton 1-2, Juozapaitis 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Filipovity 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Turgut 4, Clayton 3, Juozapaitis 3, Tynes 3, Filipovity, Nenadic, Wright-McLeish).

Steals: 6 (Clayton 2, Adetogun, Juozapaitis, Turgut, Wright-McLeish).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BRYANTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker253-90-01-7226
Brelsford271-53-30-1105
Gross-Bullock306-132-20-54216
Pride355-83-32-54114
Timberlake358-102-35-145218
Edert183-90-00-0118
Cramer142-30-00-1034
Latimer100-10-00-0010
Shannon20-10-01-1000
Kiggins10-00-00-0000
Marshall10-00-00-0000
Moon10-00-00-1000
Ozabor10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5910-119-35171271

Percentages: FG .475, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Gross-Bullock 2-6, Edert 2-7, Pride 1-4, Brelsford 0-3, Walker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Timberlake).

Turnovers: 14 (Timberlake 6, Pride 3, Gross-Bullock 2, Edert, Shannon, Walker).

Steals: 9 (Pride 4, Brelsford 2, Gross-Bullock 2, Latimer).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maine292453
Bryant304171

A_750 (2,000).

