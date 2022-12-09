FGFTReb
STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Policelli336-130-01-156118
Fitzmorris240-11-22-5221
Pettway270-60-00-1110
Roberts252-60-01-1144
Stephenson-Moore3710-190-02-40321
Sarvan263-51-21-6108
Clarke222-110-00-1716
Heiden30-00-00-0000
Muratori31-10-00-0002
Totals20024-622-47-33181260

Percentages: FG .387, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Policelli 6-10, Clarke 2-6, Sarvan 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Fitzmorris 0-1, Roberts 0-3, Pettway 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Fitzmorris).

Turnovers: 14 (Clarke 3, Pettway 3, Policelli 3, Roberts 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris).

Steals: 4 (Clarke 3, Stephenson-Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BRYANTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker306-101-10-31314
Brelsford283-50-00-1618
Gross-Bullock307-143-40-113321
Pride337-160-01-84020
Ozabor140-20-00-1010
Latimer313-60-02-5119
Edert222-52-20-2227
Rochelle60-10-00-0000
Mosher20-20-00-0000
Kiggins10-00-00-0000
Marshall10-00-00-0000
Moon10-00-10-0000
Shannon10-00-01-1000
Totals20028-616-84-32171179

Percentages: FG .459, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Pride 6-10, Gross-Bullock 4-8, Latimer 3-5, Brelsford 2-4, Walker 1-3, Edert 1-4, Rochelle 0-1, Mosher 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Walker 5).

Turnovers: 11 (Walker 6, Gross-Bullock 3, Latimer, Mosher).

Steals: 6 (Brelsford 2, Pride 2, Gross-Bullock, Ozabor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stony Brook293160
Bryant354479

A_900 (2,000).

