|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Policelli
|33
|6-13
|0-0
|1-15
|6
|1
|18
|Fitzmorris
|24
|0-1
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|1
|Pettway
|27
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Roberts
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|4
|Stephenson-Moore
|37
|10-19
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|21
|Sarvan
|26
|3-5
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|8
|Clarke
|22
|2-11
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|1
|6
|Heiden
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Muratori
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|2-4
|7-33
|18
|12
|60
Percentages: FG .387, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Policelli 6-10, Clarke 2-6, Sarvan 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Fitzmorris 0-1, Roberts 0-3, Pettway 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Fitzmorris).
Turnovers: 14 (Clarke 3, Pettway 3, Policelli 3, Roberts 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris).
Steals: 4 (Clarke 3, Stephenson-Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|30
|6-10
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|14
|Brelsford
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|1
|8
|Gross-Bullock
|30
|7-14
|3-4
|0-11
|3
|3
|21
|Pride
|33
|7-16
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|0
|20
|Ozabor
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Latimer
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|9
|Edert
|22
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|7
|Rochelle
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mosher
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiggins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moon
|1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Shannon
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|6-8
|4-32
|17
|11
|79
Percentages: FG .459, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Pride 6-10, Gross-Bullock 4-8, Latimer 3-5, Brelsford 2-4, Walker 1-3, Edert 1-4, Rochelle 0-1, Mosher 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Walker 5).
Turnovers: 11 (Walker 6, Gross-Bullock 3, Latimer, Mosher).
Steals: 6 (Brelsford 2, Pride 2, Gross-Bullock, Ozabor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stony Brook
|29
|31
|—
|60
|Bryant
|35
|44
|—
|79
A_900 (2,000).
