E. MICHIGAN (6-18)
Bates 8-17 8-8 27, Geeter 2-6 1-1 5, Jihad 0-2 0-0 0, Acuff 13-17 5-6 35, Farrakhan 8-15 2-2 19, Golson 3-4 1-2 7, Lovejoy 1-1 0-0 2, Randle 1-1 0-0 2, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Savicevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 17-19 97.
BUFFALO (12-12)
Adams 7-14 3-4 21, Hardnett 8-13 2-3 21, Jack 4-7 4-6 12, Foster 2-3 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-12 6-7 13, Powell 5-11 2-2 14, Smith 4-4 4-4 12, Blocker 1-2 0-0 3, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-67 21-26 102.
Halftime_E. Michigan 48-44. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 8-22 (Acuff 4-7, Bates 3-9, Farrakhan 1-3, Geeter 0-1, Jihad 0-2), Buffalo 11-27 (Adams 4-9, Hardnett 3-5, Powell 2-4, Blocker 1-2, C.Jones 1-7). Fouled Out_Farrakhan. Rebounds_E. Michigan 23 (Bates, Acuff, Golson 5), Buffalo 34 (Adams, Jack 8). Assists_E. Michigan 17 (Geeter, Golson 4), Buffalo 22 (Foster 11). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 23, Buffalo 16. A_4,507 (6,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.