FGFTReb
E. MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bates398-178-80-52127
Geeter242-61-11-4445
Jihad200-20-00-1220
Acuff3813-175-60-50135
Farrakhan358-152-20-33519
Golson263-41-24-5427
Lovejoy91-10-00-0142
Randle51-10-00-0022
Ballard20-00-00-0010
Savicevic20-00-00-0110
Totals20036-6317-195-23172397

Percentages: FG .571, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Acuff 4-7, Bates 3-9, Farrakhan 1-3, Geeter 0-1, Jihad 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Golson).

Turnovers: 9 (Bates 3, Farrakhan 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy).

Steals: 2 (Bates, Jihad).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams357-143-43-81321
Hardnett368-132-33-72221
Jack244-74-65-80112
Foster362-30-00-21104
C.Jones223-126-70-65413
Powell195-112-20-03314
Smith134-44-43-30212
Blocker101-20-00-0013
K.Jones51-10-00-0002
Totals20035-6721-2614-342216102

Percentages: FG .522, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Adams 4-9, Hardnett 3-5, Powell 2-4, Blocker 1-2, C.Jones 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hardnett, Powell).

Turnovers: 7 (Foster 2, Powell 2, Blocker, Hardnett, Smith).

Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Adams, C.Jones, Jack, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Michigan484997
Buffalo4458102

A_4,507 (6,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you