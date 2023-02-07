|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates
|39
|8-17
|8-8
|0-5
|2
|1
|27
|Geeter
|24
|2-6
|1-1
|1-4
|4
|4
|5
|Jihad
|20
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Acuff
|38
|13-17
|5-6
|0-5
|0
|1
|35
|Farrakhan
|35
|8-15
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|5
|19
|Golson
|26
|3-4
|1-2
|4-5
|4
|2
|7
|Lovejoy
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Randle
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Ballard
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Savicevic
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-63
|17-19
|5-23
|17
|23
|97
Percentages: FG .571, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Acuff 4-7, Bates 3-9, Farrakhan 1-3, Geeter 0-1, Jihad 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Golson).
Turnovers: 9 (Bates 3, Farrakhan 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy).
Steals: 2 (Bates, Jihad).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|35
|7-14
|3-4
|3-8
|1
|3
|21
|Hardnett
|36
|8-13
|2-3
|3-7
|2
|2
|21
|Jack
|24
|4-7
|4-6
|5-8
|0
|1
|12
|Foster
|36
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|11
|0
|4
|C.Jones
|22
|3-12
|6-7
|0-6
|5
|4
|13
|Powell
|19
|5-11
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|14
|Smith
|13
|4-4
|4-4
|3-3
|0
|2
|12
|Blocker
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|K.Jones
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|35-67
|21-26
|14-34
|22
|16
|102
Percentages: FG .522, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Adams 4-9, Hardnett 3-5, Powell 2-4, Blocker 1-2, C.Jones 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hardnett, Powell).
Turnovers: 7 (Foster 2, Powell 2, Blocker, Hardnett, Smith).
Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Adams, C.Jones, Jack, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Michigan
|48
|49
|—
|97
|Buffalo
|44
|58
|—
|102
A_4,507 (6,100).
