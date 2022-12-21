SUNY-CANTON (0-1)
Atcha-Dedji 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers-Phillips 3-10 0-0 7, Dubois 7-19 1-2 17, Levy 2-5 0-0 5, Omaga 2-5 0-0 6, Nunnally 3-10 0-0 8, Harmer 3-8 1-1 10, Larson 1-4 0-1 2, Fields 1-6 0-0 2, Angelo 0-2 0-0 0, Averitt 1-2 0-0 3, Lumarche 0-1 0-0 0, Biao 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-73 2-4 62.
BUFFALO (6-6)
Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Hardnett 4-6 0-0 9, Jack 7-9 2-2 16, Foster 7-9 1-2 17, C.Jones 4-7 2-2 13, Blocker 1-4 0-2 3, Ceaser 11-14 2-2 25, K.Jones 4-7 1-2 11, Mading 5-6 3-3 14, Smith 2-2 2-2 6, Williamson 3-3 4-4 10. Totals 50-71 17-21 129.
Halftime_Buffalo 66-30. 3-Point Goals_SUNY-Canton 12-36 (Harmer 3-6, Omaga 2-3, Dubois 2-5, Nunnally 2-7, Averitt 1-2, Levy 1-2, Chambers-Phillips 1-6, Angelo 0-2, Fields 0-3), Buffalo 12-26 (C.Jones 3-5, Foster 2-3, K.Jones 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Hardnett 1-2, Mading 1-2, Adams 1-3, Blocker 1-4). Rebounds_SUNY-Canton 17 (Dubois, Larson 3), Buffalo 54 (Jack 13). Assists_SUNY-Canton 16 (Nunnally 6), Buffalo 29 (Adams, Blocker 6). Total Fouls_SUNY-Canton 14, Buffalo 7. A_1,497 (6,100).
