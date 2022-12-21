|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SUNY-CANTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Atcha-Dedji
|20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Chambers-Phillips
|30
|3-10
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|7
|Dubois
|29
|7-19
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|17
|Levy
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Omaga
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|6
|Nunnally
|25
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|1
|8
|Harmer
|24
|3-8
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|0
|10
|Larson
|15
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Fields
|10
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Angelo
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Averitt
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Lumarche
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Biao
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-73
|2-4
|4-17
|16
|14
|62
Percentages: FG .329, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Harmer 3-6, Omaga 2-3, Dubois 2-5, Nunnally 2-7, Averitt 1-2, Levy 1-2, Chambers-Phillips 1-6, Angelo 0-2, Fields 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Atcha-Dedji 2, Chambers-Phillips 2, Dubois 2, Harmer 2, Levy 2, Nunnally 2, Larson, Lumarche, Omaga).
Steals: 7 (Chambers-Phillips 2, Fields 2, Dubois, Larson, Nunnally).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|0
|5
|Hardnett
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|9
|Jack
|16
|7-9
|2-2
|4-13
|1
|1
|16
|Foster
|21
|7-9
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|17
|C.Jones
|18
|4-7
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|13
|Blocker
|26
|1-4
|0-2
|0-4
|6
|1
|3
|Ceaser
|22
|11-14
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|25
|K.Jones
|19
|4-7
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|11
|Mading
|18
|5-6
|3-3
|1-11
|3
|0
|14
|Smith
|13
|2-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Williamson
|10
|3-3
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|10
|Totals
|200
|50-71
|17-21
|9-54
|29
|7
|129
Percentages: FG .704, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (C.Jones 3-5, Foster 2-3, K.Jones 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Hardnett 1-2, Mading 1-2, Adams 1-3, Blocker 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jack 3, Smith 2, Mading).
Turnovers: 13 (Blocker 4, Ceaser 2, Hardnett 2, Adams, C.Jones, Jack, K.Jones, Williamson).
Steals: 10 (Ceaser 4, Blocker 2, Foster 2, K.Jones, Mading).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SUNY-Canton
|30
|32
|—
|62
|Buffalo
|66
|63
|—
|129
A_1,497 (6,100).
