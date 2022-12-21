FGFTReb
SUNY-CANTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Atcha-Dedji200-00-00-1020
Chambers-Phillips303-100-00-1117
Dubois297-191-21-32217
Levy122-50-00-2115
Omaga192-50-01-2226
Nunnally253-100-00-2618
Harmer243-81-11-22010
Larson151-40-11-3032
Fields101-60-00-0112
Angelo60-20-00-0000
Averitt41-20-00-1103
Lumarche40-10-00-0010
Biao21-10-00-0002
Totals20024-732-44-17161462

Percentages: FG .329, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Harmer 3-6, Omaga 2-3, Dubois 2-5, Nunnally 2-7, Averitt 1-2, Levy 1-2, Chambers-Phillips 1-6, Angelo 0-2, Fields 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Atcha-Dedji 2, Chambers-Phillips 2, Dubois 2, Harmer 2, Levy 2, Nunnally 2, Larson, Lumarche, Omaga).

Steals: 7 (Chambers-Phillips 2, Fields 2, Dubois, Larson, Nunnally).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams172-40-01-3605
Hardnett204-60-01-6319
Jack167-92-24-131116
Foster217-91-20-12017
C.Jones184-72-20-53113
Blocker261-40-20-4613
Ceaser2211-142-20-33025
K.Jones194-71-21-22111
Mading185-63-31-113014
Smith132-22-20-3016
Williamson103-34-41-30110
Totals20050-7117-219-54297129

Percentages: FG .704, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (C.Jones 3-5, Foster 2-3, K.Jones 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Hardnett 1-2, Mading 1-2, Adams 1-3, Blocker 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jack 3, Smith 2, Mading).

Turnovers: 13 (Blocker 4, Ceaser 2, Hardnett 2, Adams, C.Jones, Jack, K.Jones, Williamson).

Steals: 10 (Ceaser 4, Blocker 2, Foster 2, K.Jones, Mading).

Technical Fouls: None.

SUNY-Canton303262
Buffalo6663129

A_1,497 (6,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you