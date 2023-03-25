Buffalo0022
N.Y. Islanders0000

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 10 (Lyubushkin), 13:31. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 31 (Cozens, Mittelstadt), 19:28 (en).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-9-14_36. N.Y. Islanders 7-12-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Comrie 9-9-0 (27 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 11-9-2 (35-33).

A_0 (17,113). T_2:21.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Jackson, Trent Knorr.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

