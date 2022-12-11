N.Y. Jets007512
Buffalo0710320

Second Quarter

Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :26.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Knight 13 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:59.

Buf_Allen 5 run (Bass kick), 7:20.

Buf_FG Bass 38, 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 49, 12:23.

NYJ_safety, 7:30.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 26, 1:18.

A_70,603.

NYJBuf
First downs1914
Total Net Yards309232
Rushes-yards22-7624-102
Passing233130
Punt Returns2-233-42
Kickoff Returns4-882-40
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int28-47-016-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-363-17
Punts7-44.4297-49.571
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards7-615-35
Time of Possession34:2525:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Knight 17-71, Carter 5-5. Buffalo, Allen 10-47, Singletary 8-39, McKenzie 1-7, Cook 4-6, Hines 1-3.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, White 27-44-0-268, Flacco 1-3-0-1. Buffalo, Allen 16-27-0-147.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 6-78, Moore 6-60, Conklin 5-28, Mims 3-35, Carter 3-15, Knight 2-6, Berrios 1-25, C.Davis 1-15, Uzomah 1-7. Buffalo, Knox 4-41, Diggs 3-37, Davis 3-31, McKenzie 3-21, Cook 1-9, Hines 1-4, Singletary 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you