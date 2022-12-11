N.Y. Jets007512
Buffalo0710320

Second Quarter

Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :26. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Allen 5 run on 3rd-and-6; Allen 11 run. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Knight 13 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:59. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Berrios kick return to N.Y. Jets 28; M.White 13 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-12; M.White 25 pass to Berrios on 3rd-and-10; M.White 12 pass to Mims. N.Y. Jets 7, Buffalo 7.

Buf_Allen 5 run (Bass kick), 7:20. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:39. Key Play: Allen 32 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 14, N.Y. Jets 7.

Buf_FG Bass 38, 2:07. Drive: 5 plays, 24 yards, 2:23. Key Play: Allen 17 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 7.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 49, 12:23. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 2:37. Key Play: Singletary 16 run. Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 7.

NYJ_safety, 7:30. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 00:56. Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 9.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 26, 1:18. Drive: 9 plays, 55 yards, 1:55. Key Plays: M.White 19 pass to Moore; M.White 16 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-5. Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12.

A_70,603.

NYJBuf
FIRST DOWNS1914
Rushing65
Passing136
Penalty03
THIRD DOWN EFF8-172-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-10-0
TOTAL NET YARDS309232
Total Plays7354
Avg Gain4.24.3
NET YARDS RUSHING76102
Rushes2224
Avg per rush3.4554.25
NET YARDS PASSING233130
Sacked-Yds lost4-363-17
Gross-Yds passing269147
Completed-Att.28-4716-27
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play4.5694.333
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-1-16-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.7-44.4297-49.571
Punts blocked01
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE11182
Punt Returns2-233-42
Kickoff Returns4-882-40
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-615-35
FUMBLES-Lost3-20-0
TIME OF POSSESSION34:2525:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Knight 17-71, Carter 5-5. Buffalo, Allen 10-47, Singletary 8-39, McKenzie 1-7, Cook 4-6, Hines 1-3.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, White 27-44-0-268, Flacco 1-3-0-1. Buffalo, Allen 16-27-0-147.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 6-78, Moore 6-60, Conklin 5-28, Mims 3-35, Carter 3-15, Knight 2-6, Berrios 1-25, C.Davis 1-15, Uzomah 1-7. Buffalo, Knox 4-41, Diggs 3-37, Davis 3-31, McKenzie 3-21, Cook 1-9, Hines 1-4, Singletary 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-23. Buffalo, Hines 3-42.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 4-88. Buffalo, Hines 2-40.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Mosley 7-2-0, Quinc.Williams 6-0-0, Reed 4-1-0, Gardner 4-0-0, Joyner 3-1-0, Quinn.Williams 3-0-2, Rankins 2-2-1, Whitehead 2-2-0, Alexander 1-1-0, Franklin-Myers 1-1-0, Adams 1-0-0, Carter 1-0-0, Lawson 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0. Buffalo, Milano 7-2-0, T.Johnson 7-1-0, Jackson 5-1-0, Edmunds 4-4-0, Poyer 4-3-0, Epenesa 4-1-1, White 4-0-0, Hamlin 2-3-0, Rousseau 2-0-2, Lawson 2-0-1, D.Jones 2-0-0, Settle 2-0-0, Basham 1-3-0, Oliver 1-3-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, None. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.

