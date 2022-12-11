|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|7
|5
|—
|12
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|10
|3
|—
|20
Second Quarter
Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :26. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Allen 5 run on 3rd-and-6; Allen 11 run. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0.
Third Quarter
NYJ_Knight 13 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:59. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Berrios kick return to N.Y. Jets 28; M.White 13 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-12; M.White 25 pass to Berrios on 3rd-and-10; M.White 12 pass to Mims. N.Y. Jets 7, Buffalo 7.
Buf_Allen 5 run (Bass kick), 7:20. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:39. Key Play: Allen 32 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 14, N.Y. Jets 7.
Buf_FG Bass 38, 2:07. Drive: 5 plays, 24 yards, 2:23. Key Play: Allen 17 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 7.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 49, 12:23. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 2:37. Key Play: Singletary 16 run. Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 7.
NYJ_safety, 7:30. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 00:56. Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 9.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 26, 1:18. Drive: 9 plays, 55 yards, 1:55. Key Plays: M.White 19 pass to Moore; M.White 16 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-5. Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12.
A_70,603.
|NYJ
|Buf
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|14
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|0
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-17
|2-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|309
|232
|Total Plays
|73
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|76
|102
|Rushes
|22
|24
|Avg per rush
|3.455
|4.25
|NET YARDS PASSING
|233
|130
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-36
|3-17
|Gross-Yds passing
|269
|147
|Completed-Att.
|28-47
|16-27
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.569
|4.333
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-1-1
|6-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-44.429
|7-49.571
|Punts blocked
|0
|1
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|111
|82
|Punt Returns
|2-23
|3-42
|Kickoff Returns
|4-88
|2-40
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-61
|5-35
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:25
|25:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Knight 17-71, Carter 5-5. Buffalo, Allen 10-47, Singletary 8-39, McKenzie 1-7, Cook 4-6, Hines 1-3.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, White 27-44-0-268, Flacco 1-3-0-1. Buffalo, Allen 16-27-0-147.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 6-78, Moore 6-60, Conklin 5-28, Mims 3-35, Carter 3-15, Knight 2-6, Berrios 1-25, C.Davis 1-15, Uzomah 1-7. Buffalo, Knox 4-41, Diggs 3-37, Davis 3-31, McKenzie 3-21, Cook 1-9, Hines 1-4, Singletary 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-23. Buffalo, Hines 3-42.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 4-88. Buffalo, Hines 2-40.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Mosley 7-2-0, Quinc.Williams 6-0-0, Reed 4-1-0, Gardner 4-0-0, Joyner 3-1-0, Quinn.Williams 3-0-2, Rankins 2-2-1, Whitehead 2-2-0, Alexander 1-1-0, Franklin-Myers 1-1-0, Adams 1-0-0, Carter 1-0-0, Lawson 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0. Buffalo, Milano 7-2-0, T.Johnson 7-1-0, Jackson 5-1-0, Edmunds 4-4-0, Poyer 4-3-0, Epenesa 4-1-1, White 4-0-0, Hamlin 2-3-0, Rousseau 2-0-2, Lawson 2-0-1, D.Jones 2-0-0, Settle 2-0-0, Basham 1-3-0, Oliver 1-3-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, None. Buffalo, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.
