|Buffalo
|3
|7
|10
|3
|—
|23
|Baltimore
|14
|6
|0
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
Bal_Dobbins 1 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:26.
Buf_FG Bass 38, 10:14.
Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 1:06.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 42, 12:54.
Bal_FG Tucker 51, 3:39.
Buf_I.McKenzie 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :09.
Third Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 39, 9:42.
Buf_Allen 11 run (Bass kick), 3:26.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 21, :00.
A_70,494.
|Buf
|Bal
|First downs
|22
|22
|Total Net Yards
|326
|296
|Rushes-yards
|25-125
|33-162
|Passing
|201
|134
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-36-1
|20-29-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-12
|2-10
|Punts
|3-45.333
|3-50.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-31
|9-70
|Time of Possession
|21:50
|38:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 11-70, Singletary 11-49, Moss 3-6. Baltimore, Jackson 11-73, Hill 8-45, Dobbins 13-41, Ricard 1-3.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 19-36-1-213. Baltimore, Jackson 20-29-2-144.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 4-62, Singletary 4-47, McKenzie 4-21, Knox 3-40, Shakir 2-23, Davis 1-13, Crowder 1-7. Baltimore, Duvernay 4-51, Dobbins 4-22, Bateman 3-17, Ricard 3-17, Andrews 2-15, Hill 2-12, Robinson 2-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
