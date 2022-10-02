Buffalo3710323
Baltimore1460020

First Quarter

Bal_Dobbins 1 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:26.

Buf_FG Bass 38, 10:14.

Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 1:06.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 42, 12:54.

Bal_FG Tucker 51, 3:39.

Buf_I.McKenzie 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :09.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 39, 9:42.

Buf_Allen 11 run (Bass kick), 3:26.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 21, :00.

A_70,494.

BufBal
First downs2222
Total Net Yards326296
Rushes-yards25-12533-162
Passing201134
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns2-462-40
Interceptions Ret.2-01-26
Comp-Att-Int19-36-120-29-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-122-10
Punts3-45.3333-50.667
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-319-70
Time of Possession21:5038:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 11-70, Singletary 11-49, Moss 3-6. Baltimore, Jackson 11-73, Hill 8-45, Dobbins 13-41, Ricard 1-3.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 19-36-1-213. Baltimore, Jackson 20-29-2-144.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 4-62, Singletary 4-47, McKenzie 4-21, Knox 3-40, Shakir 2-23, Davis 1-13, Crowder 1-7. Baltimore, Duvernay 4-51, Dobbins 4-22, Bateman 3-17, Ricard 3-17, Andrews 2-15, Hill 2-12, Robinson 2-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

