Georgia Southern068721
Buffalo0146323

Second Quarter

GASO_FG Raynor 23, 11:50.

BUFF_Marshall 32 pass from C.Snyder (McNulty kick), 7:46.

GASO_FG Raynor 21, 5:42.

BUFF_Ahmed 5 run (McNulty kick), :45.

Third Quarter

GASO_J.Thompson 79 pass from Vantrease (McAfee pass from Vantrease), 14:34.

BUFF_FG McNulty 33, 9:48.

BUFF_FG McNulty 24, 6:53.

Fourth Quarter

BUFF_FG McNulty 20, 8:38.

GASO_McAfee 13 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 3:38.

A_15,322.

GASOBUFF
First downs2225
Total Net Yards444387
Rushes-yards20-8943-122
Passing355265
Punt Returns2-251-0
Kickoff Returns1-181-19
Interceptions Ret.0-01-13
Comp-Att-Int29-47-121-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-8
Punts4-36.54-47.0
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards7-553-30
Time of Possession22:1752:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia Southern, Arnold 12-68, Vantrease 2-9, Brown 1-5, Green 2-5, McAfee 1-3, Bride 1-3, Tr.Jordan 1-(minus 4). Buffalo, Ahmed 27-98, Washington 7-19, Snyder 4-6, Scott 3-3, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Georgia Southern, Vantrease 28-45-1-352, Cobb 1-1-0-3, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Buffalo, Snyder 21-38-0-265.

RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Hood 7-29, Johnson 5-118, McAfee 4-35, Archie 3-42, Sanders 3-20, Arnold 2-6, J.Thompson 1-79, Cobb 1-11, Brown 1-7, Lester 1-5, Vantrease 1-3. Buffalo, Marshall 11-127, Q.Williams 5-100, Ahmed 2-17, Mangas 2-16, Johnson 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you