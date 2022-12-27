|Georgia Southern
|0
|6
|8
|7
|—
|21
|Buffalo
|0
|14
|6
|3
|—
|23
Second Quarter
GASO_FG Raynor 23, 11:50.
BUFF_Marshall 32 pass from C.Snyder (McNulty kick), 7:46.
GASO_FG Raynor 21, 5:42.
BUFF_Ahmed 5 run (McNulty kick), :45.
Third Quarter
GASO_J.Thompson 79 pass from Vantrease (McAfee pass from Vantrease), 14:34.
BUFF_FG McNulty 33, 9:48.
BUFF_FG McNulty 24, 6:53.
Fourth Quarter
BUFF_FG McNulty 20, 8:38.
GASO_McAfee 13 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 3:38.
A_15,322.
|GASO
|BUFF
|First downs
|22
|25
|Total Net Yards
|444
|387
|Rushes-yards
|20-89
|43-122
|Passing
|355
|265
|Punt Returns
|2-25
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-47-1
|21-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-8
|Punts
|4-36.5
|4-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|22:17
|52:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia Southern, Arnold 12-68, Vantrease 2-9, Brown 1-5, Green 2-5, McAfee 1-3, Bride 1-3, Tr.Jordan 1-(minus 4). Buffalo, Ahmed 27-98, Washington 7-19, Snyder 4-6, Scott 3-3, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Georgia Southern, Vantrease 28-45-1-352, Cobb 1-1-0-3, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Buffalo, Snyder 21-38-0-265.
RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Hood 7-29, Johnson 5-118, McAfee 4-35, Archie 3-42, Sanders 3-20, Arnold 2-6, J.Thompson 1-79, Cobb 1-11, Brown 1-7, Lester 1-5, Vantrease 1-3. Buffalo, Marshall 11-127, Q.Williams 5-100, Ahmed 2-17, Mangas 2-16, Johnson 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
