|Indianapolis
|0
|7
|6
|6
|—
|19
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|7
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
Buf_Cook 8 run (Bass kick), 11:38. Drive: 2 plays, 13 yards, 1:11. Key Play: Da.Jackson 20 interception return to Indianapolis 13. Buffalo 7, Indianapolis 0.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 40, 9:34. Drive: 13 plays, 58 yards, 5:36. Key Plays: K.Allen 16 pass to Murray; K.Allen 20 pass to Shakir on 3rd-and-12; Murray 1 run on 3rd-and-3; K.Allen 5 run on 4th-and-2. Buffalo 10, Indianapolis 0.
Ind_Funk 1 run (Gay kick), :03. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Minshew 11 pass to Downs on 3rd-and-4; Minshew 18 pass to Strachan; Minshew 18 pass to Downs; Minshew 10 pass to P.Brown. Buffalo 10, Indianapolis 7.
Third Quarter
Ind_Rush 52 interception return (kick failed), 12:30. Indianapolis 13, Buffalo 10.
Buf_Shavers 22 pass from Barkley (Bass kick), 6:11. Drive: 12 plays, 83 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: Isabella kick return to Buffalo 17; Barkley 20 pass to Ateman on 3rd-and-2; Barkley 7 pass to Isabella on 3rd-and-5; Barkley 12 pass to K.Johnson. Buffalo 17, Indianapolis 13.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_Patmon 13 pass from Barkley (kick failed), 7:26. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 4:00. Key Play: Barkley 16 pass to Patmon. Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 13.
Ind_Huntley 3 run (pass failed), 4:07. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Downs kick return to Indianapolis 24; Huntley 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Ehlinger 30 pass to Turner on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 19.
|Ind
|Buf
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|20
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|4
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-10
|6-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-2
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|289
|348
|Total Plays
|61
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|96
|82
|Rushes
|31
|26
|Avg per rush
|3.097
|3.154
|NET YARDS PASSING
|193
|266
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-18
|3-28
|Gross-Yds passing
|211
|294
|Completed-Att.
|21-27
|22-30
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.433
|8.061
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-56.5
|2-39.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|147
|120
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|5-95
|4-90
|Interceptions
|1-52
|1-20
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-48
|8-59
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:31
|30:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Jackson 6-35, Hull 7-15, Funk 7-13, Ehlinger 2-10, Drake 5-10, Richardson 2-7, Huntley 2-6. Buffalo, Mims 7-23, Cook 4-20, Murray 5-18, Evans 6-18, K.Allen 1-5, Barkley 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 6-6-0-72, Ehlinger 8-9-0-72, Richardson 7-12-1-67. Buffalo, Barkley 14-15-0-172, K.Allen 8-15-1-122.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Turner 4-48, McKenzie 3-20, Downs 2-29, Hull 2-18, Rodgers 2-17, Funk 2-10, Granson 1-20, Strachan 1-18, P.Brown 1-10, Pittman 1-9, Dulin 1-7, Perriman 1-5. Buffalo, Isabella 3-42, K.Johnson 3-42, Patmon 3-35, Murray 3-21, Ateman 2-41, Shavers 2-38, Mims 2-30, Shakir 2-25, Sternberger 1-17, Wilson 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, None. Buffalo, Harty 1-5, Isabella 1-5.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Downs 4-73, McKenzie 1-22. Buffalo, Isabella 3-48, Evans 1-42.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Stuard 5-5-0, Toliver 5-0-0, Olubi 4-1-0, McGrone 4-0-0, Kareem 2-1-1, Maddox 2-0-0, Speed 2-0-0, Black 1-3-0, Leo 1-2-0, Cross 1-1-0, Franklin 1-1-0, Lammons 1-1-0, Taylor-Stuart 1-1-0, Muhammad 1-0-1, Odeyingbo 1-0-1, Brents 1-0-0, Denbow 1-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Mutin 1-0-0, Baker 0-1-0, Ebukam 0-1-0. Buffalo, Williams 6-1-0, Basham 3-0-1, Z.Anderson 3-0-0, Benford 3-0-0, Hamlin 3-0-0, Ankou 2-2-0, Neal 2-2-0, Elam 2-1-0, Ford 2-1-0, Ingram 2-1-0, K.Brown 2-0-0, Vickers 2-0-0, Broughton 1-2-0, Mayden 1-2-0, Cline 1-1-.5, Austin 1-1-0, Howard 1-1-0, Hyde 1-1-0, Milano 1-1-0, Rapp 1-1-0, Ray 1-1-0, Settle 1-0-1, Poyer 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Dodson 0-2-0, Marlowe 0-2-0, Dale 0-1-.5, Jackson 0-1-0, Klein 0-1-0, Spector 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, Rush 1-52. Buffalo, Jackson 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Gay 28.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alan Eck, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Robin DeLorenzo, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Denise Crudup.
