Indianapolis076619
Buffalo737623

First Quarter

Buf_Cook 8 run (Bass kick), 11:38. Drive: 2 plays, 13 yards, 1:11. Key Play: Da.Jackson 20 interception return to Indianapolis 13. Buffalo 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 40, 9:34. Drive: 13 plays, 58 yards, 5:36. Key Plays: K.Allen 16 pass to Murray; K.Allen 20 pass to Shakir on 3rd-and-12; Murray 1 run on 3rd-and-3; K.Allen 5 run on 4th-and-2. Buffalo 10, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_Funk 1 run (Gay kick), :03. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Minshew 11 pass to Downs on 3rd-and-4; Minshew 18 pass to Strachan; Minshew 18 pass to Downs; Minshew 10 pass to P.Brown. Buffalo 10, Indianapolis 7.

Third Quarter

Ind_Rush 52 interception return (kick failed), 12:30. Indianapolis 13, Buffalo 10.

Buf_Shavers 22 pass from Barkley (Bass kick), 6:11. Drive: 12 plays, 83 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: Isabella kick return to Buffalo 17; Barkley 20 pass to Ateman on 3rd-and-2; Barkley 7 pass to Isabella on 3rd-and-5; Barkley 12 pass to K.Johnson. Buffalo 17, Indianapolis 13.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Patmon 13 pass from Barkley (kick failed), 7:26. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 4:00. Key Play: Barkley 16 pass to Patmon. Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 13.

Ind_Huntley 3 run (pass failed), 4:07. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Downs kick return to Indianapolis 24; Huntley 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Ehlinger 30 pass to Turner on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 19.

IndBuf
FIRST DOWNS2320
Rushing75
Passing1214
Penalty41
THIRD DOWN EFF5-106-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-21-1
TOTAL NET YARDS289348
Total Plays6159
Avg Gain4.75.9
NET YARDS RUSHING9682
Rushes3126
Avg per rush3.0973.154
NET YARDS PASSING193266
Sacked-Yds lost3-183-28
Gross-Yds passing211294
Completed-Att.21-2722-30
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play6.4338.061
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-1-05-2-0
PUNTS-Avg.2-56.52-39.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE147120
Punt Returns0-02-10
Kickoff Returns5-954-90
Interceptions1-521-20
PENALTIES-Yds4-488-59
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION29:3130:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Jackson 6-35, Hull 7-15, Funk 7-13, Ehlinger 2-10, Drake 5-10, Richardson 2-7, Huntley 2-6. Buffalo, Mims 7-23, Cook 4-20, Murray 5-18, Evans 6-18, K.Allen 1-5, Barkley 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 6-6-0-72, Ehlinger 8-9-0-72, Richardson 7-12-1-67. Buffalo, Barkley 14-15-0-172, K.Allen 8-15-1-122.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Turner 4-48, McKenzie 3-20, Downs 2-29, Hull 2-18, Rodgers 2-17, Funk 2-10, Granson 1-20, Strachan 1-18, P.Brown 1-10, Pittman 1-9, Dulin 1-7, Perriman 1-5. Buffalo, Isabella 3-42, K.Johnson 3-42, Patmon 3-35, Murray 3-21, Ateman 2-41, Shavers 2-38, Mims 2-30, Shakir 2-25, Sternberger 1-17, Wilson 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, None. Buffalo, Harty 1-5, Isabella 1-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Downs 4-73, McKenzie 1-22. Buffalo, Isabella 3-48, Evans 1-42.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Stuard 5-5-0, Toliver 5-0-0, Olubi 4-1-0, McGrone 4-0-0, Kareem 2-1-1, Maddox 2-0-0, Speed 2-0-0, Black 1-3-0, Leo 1-2-0, Cross 1-1-0, Franklin 1-1-0, Lammons 1-1-0, Taylor-Stuart 1-1-0, Muhammad 1-0-1, Odeyingbo 1-0-1, Brents 1-0-0, Denbow 1-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Mutin 1-0-0, Baker 0-1-0, Ebukam 0-1-0. Buffalo, Williams 6-1-0, Basham 3-0-1, Z.Anderson 3-0-0, Benford 3-0-0, Hamlin 3-0-0, Ankou 2-2-0, Neal 2-2-0, Elam 2-1-0, Ford 2-1-0, Ingram 2-1-0, K.Brown 2-0-0, Vickers 2-0-0, Broughton 1-2-0, Mayden 1-2-0, Cline 1-1-.5, Austin 1-1-0, Howard 1-1-0, Hyde 1-1-0, Milano 1-1-0, Rapp 1-1-0, Ray 1-1-0, Settle 1-0-1, Poyer 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Dodson 0-2-0, Marlowe 0-2-0, Dale 0-1-.5, Jackson 0-1-0, Klein 0-1-0, Spector 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, Rush 1-52. Buffalo, Jackson 1-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Gay 28.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alan Eck, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Robin DeLorenzo, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Denise Crudup.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you