Indianapolis076619
Buffalo737623

First Quarter

Buf_Cook 8 run (Bass kick), 11:38.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 40, 9:34.

Ind_Funk 1 run (Gay kick), :03.

Third Quarter

Ind_Rush 52 interception return (kick failed), 12:30.

Buf_Shavers 22 pass from Barkley (Bass kick), 6:11.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Patmon 13 pass from Barkley (kick failed), 7:26.

Ind_Huntley 3 run (pass failed), 4:07.

IndBuf
First downs2320
Total Net Yards289348
Rushes-yards31-9626-82
Passing193266
Punt Returns0-02-10
Kickoff Returns5-954-90
Interceptions Ret.1-521-20
Comp-Att-Int21-27-122-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-183-28
Punts2-56.52-39.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards4-488-59
Time of Possession29:3130:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Jackson 6-35, Hull 7-15, Funk 7-13, Ehlinger 2-10, Drake 5-10, Richardson 2-7, Huntley 2-6. Buffalo, Mims 7-23, Cook 4-20, Murray 5-18, Evans 6-18, K.Allen 1-5, Barkley 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 6-6-0-72, Ehlinger 8-9-0-72, Richardson 7-12-1-67. Buffalo, Barkley 14-15-0-172, K.Allen 8-15-1-122.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Turner 4-48, McKenzie 3-20, Downs 2-29, Hull 2-18, Rodgers 2-17, Funk 2-10, Granson 1-20, Strachan 1-18, P.Brown 1-10, Pittman 1-9, Dulin 1-7, Perriman 1-5. Buffalo, Isabella 3-42, K.Johnson 3-42, Patmon 3-35, Murray 3-21, Ateman 2-41, Shavers 2-38, Mims 2-30, Shakir 2-25, Sternberger 1-17, Wilson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Gay 28.

