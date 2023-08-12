|Indianapolis
|0
|7
|6
|6
|—
|19
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|7
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
Buf_Cook 8 run (Bass kick), 11:38.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 40, 9:34.
Ind_Funk 1 run (Gay kick), :03.
Third Quarter
Ind_Rush 52 interception return (kick failed), 12:30.
Buf_Shavers 22 pass from Barkley (Bass kick), 6:11.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_Patmon 13 pass from Barkley (kick failed), 7:26.
Ind_Huntley 3 run (pass failed), 4:07.
|Ind
|Buf
|First downs
|23
|20
|Total Net Yards
|289
|348
|Rushes-yards
|31-96
|26-82
|Passing
|193
|266
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|5-95
|4-90
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-52
|1-20
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-1
|22-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|3-28
|Punts
|2-56.5
|2-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-48
|8-59
|Time of Possession
|29:31
|30:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Jackson 6-35, Hull 7-15, Funk 7-13, Ehlinger 2-10, Drake 5-10, Richardson 2-7, Huntley 2-6. Buffalo, Mims 7-23, Cook 4-20, Murray 5-18, Evans 6-18, K.Allen 1-5, Barkley 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 6-6-0-72, Ehlinger 8-9-0-72, Richardson 7-12-1-67. Buffalo, Barkley 14-15-0-172, K.Allen 8-15-1-122.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Turner 4-48, McKenzie 3-20, Downs 2-29, Hull 2-18, Rodgers 2-17, Funk 2-10, Granson 1-20, Strachan 1-18, P.Brown 1-10, Pittman 1-9, Dulin 1-7, Perriman 1-5. Buffalo, Isabella 3-42, K.Johnson 3-42, Patmon 3-35, Murray 3-21, Ateman 2-41, Shavers 2-38, Mims 2-30, Shakir 2-25, Sternberger 1-17, Wilson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Gay 28.
