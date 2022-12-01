Buffalo3140724
New England700310

First Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 48, 8:02.

NE_Mar.Jones 48 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:46.

Second Quarter

Buf_Diggs 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 14:56.

Buf_G.Davis 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:27.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Singletary 1 run (Bass kick), 14:31.

NE_FG Folk 39, 1:53.

A_65,878.

BufNE
First downs2214
Total Net Yards355242
Rushes-yards37-13214-60
Passing223182
Punt Returns2-41-0
Kickoff Returns2-263-65
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-33-022-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-01-13
Punts3-45.3336-41.833
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards6-476-62
Time of Possession38:0821:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Cook 14-64, Singletary 13-51, Allen 8-20, Hines 2-(minus 3). New England, Stevenson 10-54, Mac.Jones 3-7, K.Harris 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 22-33-0-223. New England, Mac.Jones 22-36-0-195.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-92, Cook 6-41, McKenzie 5-44, Davis 2-15, Hines 1-21, Shakir 1-10. New England, Stevenson 6-24, Meyers 3-22, Mar.Jones 2-51, Thornton 2-31, Agholor 2-17, Parker 2-16, Henry 2-13, Smith 2-6, Bourne 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 48.

