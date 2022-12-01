|Buffalo
|3
|14
|0
|7
|—
|24
|New England
|7
|0
|0
|3
|—
|10
First Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 48, 8:02.
NE_Mar.Jones 48 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:46.
Second Quarter
Buf_Diggs 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 14:56.
Buf_G.Davis 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:27.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_Singletary 1 run (Bass kick), 14:31.
NE_FG Folk 39, 1:53.
A_65,878.
|Buf
|NE
|First downs
|22
|14
|Total Net Yards
|355
|242
|Rushes-yards
|37-132
|14-60
|Passing
|223
|182
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-26
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-33-0
|22-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-0
|1-13
|Punts
|3-45.333
|6-41.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-47
|6-62
|Time of Possession
|38:08
|21:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Cook 14-64, Singletary 13-51, Allen 8-20, Hines 2-(minus 3). New England, Stevenson 10-54, Mac.Jones 3-7, K.Harris 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 22-33-0-223. New England, Mac.Jones 22-36-0-195.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-92, Cook 6-41, McKenzie 5-44, Davis 2-15, Hines 1-21, Shakir 1-10. New England, Stevenson 6-24, Meyers 3-22, Mar.Jones 2-51, Thornton 2-31, Agholor 2-17, Parker 2-16, Henry 2-13, Smith 2-6, Bourne 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.