Indianapolis376824
Buffalo0731727

First Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 24, 6:13.

Second Quarter

Buf_Bernard 69 fumble return (Bass kick), 6:33.

Ind_T.Williams 15 pass from Foles (Blankenship kick), 1:42.

Third Quarter

Ind_Woods 11 pass from Ehlinger (kick failed), 7:17.

Buf_FG Bass 48, 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Jacobson 12 pass from Ehlinger (Price run), 10:17.

Buf_Blackshear 1 run (pass failed), 8:10.

Buf_Blackshear 3 run (D.Johnson run), 3:51.

Buf_FG Bass 46, :00.

A_68,648.

IndBuf
First downs1718
Total Net Yards288369
Rushes-yards26-10119-65
Passing187304
Punt Returns0-04-26
Kickoff Returns3-745-112
Interceptions Ret.3-451-32
Comp-Att-Int24-37-129-42-3
Sacked-Yards Lost4-312-6
Punts5-52.82-60.0
Fumbles-Lost1-12-2
Penalties-Yards9-6711-90
Time of Possession33:5726:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Hines 8-26, Ehlinger 4-24, Lindsay 5-24, Price 1-10, T.Williams 5-10, Jackson 2-4, Verdell 1-3. Buffalo, Moss 3-37, Blackshear 6-11, D.Johnson 6-9, Cook 3-5, Keenum 1-3.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 10-11-0-88, Foles 7-11-1-72, Ryan 6-10-0-58, Coan 1-5-0-0. Buffalo, Barkley 18-24-1-224, Keenum 11-18-2-86.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 2-30, Granson 2-29, Pierce 2-27, Woods 2-22, Hines 2-13, Lindsay 2-9, Fernea 2-8, Jackson 2-6, Patmon 1-18, T.Williams 1-15, Montgomery 1-13, Jacobson 1-12, Ogletree 1-5, Price 1-5, Nacua 1-4, Ford 1-2. Buffalo, Hodgins 9-77, Shakir 5-92, Blackshear 4-60, Kumerow 2-20, Gentry 2-11, Pau'u 2-10, Moss 2-5, Morris 1-29, Cook 1-5, D.Johnson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

