Buffalo7102928
Detroit7701125

First Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 6:44.

Buf_McKenzie 19 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58.

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 3 run (Bass kick), 7:55.

Det_St. Brown 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 1:52.

Buf_FG Bass 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf_safety, 9:05.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Chark 1 pass from Goff (Swift run), 13:47.

Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:40.

Det_FG Badgley 51, :23.

Buf_FG Bass 45, :02.

A_66,553.

BufDet
First downs2822
Total Net Yards401326
Rushes-yards29-16428-96
Passing237230
Punt Returns0-02-54
Kickoff Returns1-264-80
Interceptions Ret.0-01-4
Comp-Att-Int24-42-123-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-162-10
Punts4-49.252-51.5
Fumbles-Lost1-04-2
Penalties-Yards5-363-32
Time of Possession31:2628:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-78, Singletary 14-72, McKenzie 2-7, Cook 2-4, Hines 1-3. Detroit, Jama.Williams 18-66, Swift 5-19, St. Brown 1-7, Ju.Jackson 4-4.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 24-42-1-253. Detroit, Goff 23-37-0-240.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-77, McKenzie 6-96, Davis 4-38, Knox 2-17, Cook 2-14, Singletary 1-8, Morris 1-3. Detroit, St. Brown 9-122, Raymond 4-35, Swift 4-24, Chark 2-16, Wright 2-6, Mitchell 1-22, Ju.Jackson 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 29.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

