|Buffalo
|7
|10
|2
|9
|—
|28
|Detroit
|7
|7
|0
|11
|—
|25
First Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 6:44.
Buf_McKenzie 19 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58.
Second Quarter
Buf_Allen 3 run (Bass kick), 7:55.
Det_St. Brown 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 1:52.
Buf_FG Bass 47, :00.
Third Quarter
Buf_safety, 9:05.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Chark 1 pass from Goff (Swift run), 13:47.
Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:40.
Det_FG Badgley 51, :23.
Buf_FG Bass 45, :02.
A_66,553.
|Buf
|Det
|First downs
|28
|22
|Total Net Yards
|401
|326
|Rushes-yards
|29-164
|28-96
|Passing
|237
|230
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-54
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|4-80
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-42-1
|23-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|2-10
|Punts
|4-49.25
|2-51.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-36
|3-32
|Time of Possession
|31:26
|28:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-78, Singletary 14-72, McKenzie 2-7, Cook 2-4, Hines 1-3. Detroit, Jama.Williams 18-66, Swift 5-19, St. Brown 1-7, Ju.Jackson 4-4.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 24-42-1-253. Detroit, Goff 23-37-0-240.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-77, McKenzie 6-96, Davis 4-38, Knox 2-17, Cook 2-14, Singletary 1-8, Morris 1-3. Detroit, St. Brown 9-122, Raymond 4-35, Swift 4-24, Chark 2-16, Wright 2-6, Mitchell 1-22, Ju.Jackson 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 29.
