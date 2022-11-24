Buffalo7102928
Detroit7701125

First Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 6:44. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 6:17. Key Plays: Jama.Williams 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Goff 15 pass to Chark; Goff 12 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-8; Jama.Williams 3 run on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 7, Buffalo 0.

Buf_McKenzie 19 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Allen 16 pass to G.Davis; Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 21 run. Buffalo 7, Detroit 7.

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 3 run (Bass kick), 7:55. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Singletary 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Singletary 19 run. Buffalo 14, Detroit 7.

Det_St. Brown 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 1:52. Drive: 16 plays, 76 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Ju.Jackson kick return to Detroit 24; Goff 7 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-8; Jama.Williams 2 run on 4th-and-1; Goff 13 pass to Raymond; Goff 22 pass to Mitchell; Swift 7 run on 3rd-and-3; Swift 5 run on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 14, Detroit 14.

Buf_FG Bass 47, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: Allen 27 pass to McKenzie; Allen 7 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-5; Allen 16 pass to McKenzie. Buffalo 17, Detroit 14.

Third Quarter

Buf_safety, 9:05. Drive: 3 plays, -8 yards, 00:50. Key Play: Anzalone 4 interception return to Detroit 8. Buffalo 19, Detroit 14.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Chark 1 pass from Goff (Swift run), 13:47. Drive: 5 plays, 35 yards, 2:09. Key Play: Ju.Jackson 11 run. Detroit 22, Buffalo 19.

Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:40. Drive: 14 plays, 90 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: Allen 15 pass to Knox; Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 25, Detroit 22.

Det_FG Badgley 51, :23. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: Goff 14 pass to Swift; Swift 5 run on 3rd-and-6; St. Brown 7 run on 4th-and-1; Goff 14 pass to St. Brown. Buffalo 25, Detroit 25.

Buf_FG Bass 45, :02. Drive: 5 plays, 48 yards, 00:21. Key Play: Allen 36 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 28, Detroit 25.

A_66,553.

BufDet
FIRST DOWNS2822
Rushing107
Passing1613
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF7-126-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-03-3
TOTAL NET YARDS401326
Total Plays7467
Avg Gain5.44.9
NET YARDS RUSHING16496
Rushes2928
Avg per rush5.6553.429
NET YARDS PASSING237230
Sacked-Yds lost3-162-10
Gross-Yds passing253240
Completed-Att.24-4223-37
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play5.2675.897
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-2-16-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.4-49.252-51.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE26138
Punt Returns0-02-54
Kickoff Returns1-264-80
Interceptions0-01-4
PENALTIES-Yds5-363-32
FUMBLES-Lost1-04-2
TIME OF POSSESSION31:2628:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-78, Singletary 14-72, McKenzie 2-7, Cook 2-4, Hines 1-3. Detroit, Jama.Williams 18-66, Swift 5-19, St. Brown 1-7, Ju.Jackson 4-4.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 24-42-1-253. Detroit, Goff 23-37-0-240.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-77, McKenzie 6-96, Davis 4-38, Knox 2-17, Cook 2-14, Singletary 1-8, Morris 1-3. Detroit, St. Brown 9-122, Raymond 4-35, Swift 4-24, Chark 2-16, Wright 2-6, Mitchell 1-22, Ju.Jackson 1-15.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, None. Detroit, Raymond 2-54.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Hines 1-26. Detroit, Ju.Jackson 3-67, Raymond 1-13.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Poyer 8-2-0, Klein 6-3-0, Jackson 6-1-0, Milano 4-3-0, D.Jones 4-2-1, Oliver 4-2-1, Hamlin 3-3-0, T.Johnson 3-0-0, Benford 2-2-0, Settle 1-1-0, Dodson 1-0-0, Lawson 1-0-0, Miller 1-0-0, Singletary 1-0-0, Phillips 0-2-0. Detroit, Anzalone 7-2-0, Jacobs 6-0-0, Elliott 4-4-0, Rodriguez 4-2-0, W.Harris 4-0-0, Hughes 2-3-0, Joseph 2-3-0, Buggs 2-2-0, Barnes 2-1-0, Houston 2-0-2, Bryant 2-0-0, Oruwariye 2-0-0, McNeill 1-3-0, Cominsky 1-1-0, Jones 1-0-1, Board 1-0-0, Moore 1-0-0, J.Okwara 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. Detroit, Anzalone 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 29.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.

