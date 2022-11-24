|Buffalo
|7
|10
|2
|9
|—
|28
|Detroit
|7
|7
|0
|11
|—
|25
First Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 6:44. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 6:17. Key Plays: Jama.Williams 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Goff 15 pass to Chark; Goff 12 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-8; Jama.Williams 3 run on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 7, Buffalo 0.
Buf_McKenzie 19 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Allen 16 pass to G.Davis; Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 21 run. Buffalo 7, Detroit 7.
Second Quarter
Buf_Allen 3 run (Bass kick), 7:55. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Singletary 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Singletary 19 run. Buffalo 14, Detroit 7.
Det_St. Brown 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 1:52. Drive: 16 plays, 76 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Ju.Jackson kick return to Detroit 24; Goff 7 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-8; Jama.Williams 2 run on 4th-and-1; Goff 13 pass to Raymond; Goff 22 pass to Mitchell; Swift 7 run on 3rd-and-3; Swift 5 run on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 14, Detroit 14.
Buf_FG Bass 47, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: Allen 27 pass to McKenzie; Allen 7 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-5; Allen 16 pass to McKenzie. Buffalo 17, Detroit 14.
Third Quarter
Buf_safety, 9:05. Drive: 3 plays, -8 yards, 00:50. Key Play: Anzalone 4 interception return to Detroit 8. Buffalo 19, Detroit 14.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Chark 1 pass from Goff (Swift run), 13:47. Drive: 5 plays, 35 yards, 2:09. Key Play: Ju.Jackson 11 run. Detroit 22, Buffalo 19.
Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:40. Drive: 14 plays, 90 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: Allen 15 pass to Knox; Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 25, Detroit 22.
Det_FG Badgley 51, :23. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: Goff 14 pass to Swift; Swift 5 run on 3rd-and-6; St. Brown 7 run on 4th-and-1; Goff 14 pass to St. Brown. Buffalo 25, Detroit 25.
Buf_FG Bass 45, :02. Drive: 5 plays, 48 yards, 00:21. Key Play: Allen 36 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 28, Detroit 25.
A_66,553.
|Buf
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|28
|22
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-12
|6-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|3-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|401
|326
|Total Plays
|74
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|164
|96
|Rushes
|29
|28
|Avg per rush
|5.655
|3.429
|NET YARDS PASSING
|237
|230
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-16
|2-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|253
|240
|Completed-Att.
|24-42
|23-37
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.267
|5.897
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-2-1
|6-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-49.25
|2-51.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|26
|138
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-54
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|4-80
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-4
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-36
|3-32
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:26
|28:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-78, Singletary 14-72, McKenzie 2-7, Cook 2-4, Hines 1-3. Detroit, Jama.Williams 18-66, Swift 5-19, St. Brown 1-7, Ju.Jackson 4-4.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 24-42-1-253. Detroit, Goff 23-37-0-240.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-77, McKenzie 6-96, Davis 4-38, Knox 2-17, Cook 2-14, Singletary 1-8, Morris 1-3. Detroit, St. Brown 9-122, Raymond 4-35, Swift 4-24, Chark 2-16, Wright 2-6, Mitchell 1-22, Ju.Jackson 1-15.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, None. Detroit, Raymond 2-54.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Hines 1-26. Detroit, Ju.Jackson 3-67, Raymond 1-13.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Poyer 8-2-0, Klein 6-3-0, Jackson 6-1-0, Milano 4-3-0, D.Jones 4-2-1, Oliver 4-2-1, Hamlin 3-3-0, T.Johnson 3-0-0, Benford 2-2-0, Settle 1-1-0, Dodson 1-0-0, Lawson 1-0-0, Miller 1-0-0, Singletary 1-0-0, Phillips 0-2-0. Detroit, Anzalone 7-2-0, Jacobs 6-0-0, Elliott 4-4-0, Rodriguez 4-2-0, W.Harris 4-0-0, Hughes 2-3-0, Joseph 2-3-0, Buggs 2-2-0, Barnes 2-1-0, Houston 2-0-2, Bryant 2-0-0, Oruwariye 2-0-0, McNeill 1-3-0, Cominsky 1-1-0, Jones 1-0-1, Board 1-0-0, Moore 1-0-0, J.Okwara 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. Detroit, Anzalone 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Badgley 29.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.