Carolina080614
Buffalo0177731

Second Quarter

Buf_Singletary 16 run (Bass kick), 14:13.

Buf_Diggs 11 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:41.

Car_Newton 4 run (DJ.Moore pass from Newton), 1:48.

Buf_FG Bass 26, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf_Davis 20 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:52.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Abdullah 23 pass from Newton (run failed), 11:01.

Buf_Davis 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:07.

A_65,398.

CarBuf
First downs1921
Total Net Yards275312
Rushes-yards29-15127-119
Passing124193
Punt Returns1-162-31
Kickoff Returns4-703-49
Interceptions Ret.1-01-12
Comp-Att-Int18-38-119-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-324-17
Punts4-45.55-37.6
Fumbles-Lost2-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-558-67
Time of Possession31:2528:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Newton 15-71, Hubbard 8-40, Anderson 2-33, Abdullah 4-7. Buffalo, Singletary 22-86, Allen 3-24, McKenzie 1-8, Breida 1-1.

PASSING_Carolina, Newton 18-38-1-156. Buffalo, Allen 19-34-1-210.

RECEIVING_Carolina, DJ.Moore 6-48, Abdullah 4-48, Anderson 3-29, Zylstra 2-17, Tremble 1-8, Thomas 1-5, Hubbard 1-1. Buffalo, Davis 5-85, Knox 4-38, Beasley 4-35, Diggs 4-35, Singletary 1-10, McKenzie 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you