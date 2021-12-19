|Carolina
|0
|8
|0
|6
|—
|14
|Buffalo
|0
|17
|7
|7
|—
|31
Second Quarter
Buf_Singletary 16 run (Bass kick), 14:13.
Buf_Diggs 11 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:41.
Car_Newton 4 run (DJ.Moore pass from Newton), 1:48.
Buf_FG Bass 26, :00.
Third Quarter
Buf_Davis 20 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:52.
Fourth Quarter
Car_Abdullah 23 pass from Newton (run failed), 11:01.
Buf_Davis 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:07.
A_65,398.
|Car
|Buf
|First downs
|19
|21
|Total Net Yards
|275
|312
|Rushes-yards
|29-151
|27-119
|Passing
|124
|193
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|2-31
|Kickoff Returns
|4-70
|3-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-38-1
|19-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|4-17
|Punts
|4-45.5
|5-37.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-55
|8-67
|Time of Possession
|31:25
|28:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Newton 15-71, Hubbard 8-40, Anderson 2-33, Abdullah 4-7. Buffalo, Singletary 22-86, Allen 3-24, McKenzie 1-8, Breida 1-1.
PASSING_Carolina, Newton 18-38-1-156. Buffalo, Allen 19-34-1-210.
RECEIVING_Carolina, DJ.Moore 6-48, Abdullah 4-48, Anderson 3-29, Zylstra 2-17, Tremble 1-8, Thomas 1-5, Hubbard 1-1. Buffalo, Davis 5-85, Knox 4-38, Beasley 4-35, Diggs 4-35, Singletary 1-10, McKenzie 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.