Buffalo7371431
L.A. Rams0100010

First Quarter

Buf_Davis 26 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:56. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key Play: J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 7, L.A. Rams 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 41, 8:48. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: D.Jackson 2 interception return to Buffalo 32; J.Allen 10 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 21 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 0.

LAR_Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:00. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:48. Key Plays: Stafford 12 pass to Skowronek on 3rd-and-6; Stafford 12 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-14; Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 4th-and-2; Henderson 18 run. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 7.

LAR_FG Gay 57, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 6 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Hill 5 interception return to Buffalo 45; Stafford 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 10.

Third Quarter

Buf_McKenzie 7 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:59. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Singletary 12 run; J.Allen 8 run on 3rd-and-7; Singletary 13 run. Buffalo 17, L.A. Rams 10.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 13:27. Drive: 13 plays, 94 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: J.Allen 11 pass to Crowder; J.Allen 6 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-5; J.Allen 47 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 24, L.A. Rams 10.

Buf_Diggs 53 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:25. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:36. Key Play: Poyer 6 interception return to Buffalo 41. Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10.

A_73,846.

BufLAR
FIRST DOWNS2319
Rushing73
Passing1514
Penalty12
THIRD DOWN EFF9-106-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-02-3
TOTAL NET YARDS413243
Total Plays5866
Avg Gain7.13.7
NET YARDS RUSHING12152
Rushes2518
Avg per rush4.842.889
NET YARDS PASSING292191
Sacked-Yds lost2-57-49
Gross-Yds passing297240
Completed-Att.26-3129-41
Had Intercepted23
Yards-Pass Play8.8483.979
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-3-12-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.0-0.04-45.25
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE5072
Punt Returns1-210-0
Kickoff Returns0-04-67
Interceptions3-292-5
PENALTIES-Yds5-354-30
FUMBLES-Lost2-21-0
TIME OF POSSESSION31:1428:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-56, Singletary 8-48, Moss 6-15, Cook 1-2. L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-47, Powell 1-3, Stafford 1-2, Akers 3-0.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 26-31-2-297. L.A. Rams, Stafford 29-41-3-240.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-122, Moss 6-21, Davis 4-88, Crowder 3-28, McKenzie 2-19, Singletary 2-14, Knox 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 13-128, Higbee 5-39, Henderson 5-26, Skowronek 4-25, Al.Robinson 1-12, Powell 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Crowder 1-21. L.A. Rams, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. L.A. Rams, Powell 4-67.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 7-3-0, T.Johnson 5-4-0, Milano 5-2-0, Jackson 4-1-0, Miller 4-0-2, Rousseau 4-0-1, Elam 3-0-0, Hyde 2-3-0, Phillips 2-2-1.5, Basham 2-0-1, Poyer 2-0-0, Benford 1-2-0, D.Jones 1-2-0, Epenesa 1-1-1.5, Oliver 1-1-0, Crowder 1-0-0, McKenzie 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0. L.A. Rams, Hill 6-2-0, Ramsey 6-0-0, Wagner 5-2-1, Jones 5-2-0, Scott 3-4-0, Lewis 3-0-0, Long 3-0-0, A.Robinson 2-3-0, Floyd 2-1-0, Donald 2-0-1, Fuller 2-0-0, Hollins 2-0-0, Rapp 1-3-0, Higbee 1-0-0, Kupp 1-0-0, Stafford 1-0-0, Gaines 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Basham 1-21, Poyer 1-6, Jackson 1-2. L.A. Rams, Hill 1-5, Lewis 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you