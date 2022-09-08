|Buffalo
|7
|3
|7
|14
|—
|31
|L.A. Rams
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
Buf_Davis 26 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:56. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key Play: J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 7, L.A. Rams 0.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 41, 8:48. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: D.Jackson 2 interception return to Buffalo 32; J.Allen 10 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 21 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 0.
LAR_Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:00. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:48. Key Plays: Stafford 12 pass to Skowronek on 3rd-and-6; Stafford 12 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-14; Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 4th-and-2; Henderson 18 run. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 7.
LAR_FG Gay 57, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 6 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Hill 5 interception return to Buffalo 45; Stafford 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 10, L.A. Rams 10.
Third Quarter
Buf_McKenzie 7 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:59. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Singletary 12 run; J.Allen 8 run on 3rd-and-7; Singletary 13 run. Buffalo 17, L.A. Rams 10.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 13:27. Drive: 13 plays, 94 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: J.Allen 11 pass to Crowder; J.Allen 6 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-5; J.Allen 47 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 24, L.A. Rams 10.
Buf_Diggs 53 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:25. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:36. Key Play: Poyer 6 interception return to Buffalo 41. Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10.
A_73,846.
|Buf
|LAR
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|19
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-10
|6-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|2-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|413
|243
|Total Plays
|58
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|3.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|121
|52
|Rushes
|25
|18
|Avg per rush
|4.84
|2.889
|NET YARDS PASSING
|292
|191
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-5
|7-49
|Gross-Yds passing
|297
|240
|Completed-Att.
|26-31
|29-41
|Had Intercepted
|2
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.848
|3.979
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-3-1
|2-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|0-0.0
|4-45.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|50
|72
|Punt Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-67
|Interceptions
|3-29
|2-5
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-35
|4-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:14
|28:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-56, Singletary 8-48, Moss 6-15, Cook 1-2. L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-47, Powell 1-3, Stafford 1-2, Akers 3-0.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 26-31-2-297. L.A. Rams, Stafford 29-41-3-240.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-122, Moss 6-21, Davis 4-88, Crowder 3-28, McKenzie 2-19, Singletary 2-14, Knox 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 13-128, Higbee 5-39, Henderson 5-26, Skowronek 4-25, Al.Robinson 1-12, Powell 1-10.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Crowder 1-21. L.A. Rams, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. L.A. Rams, Powell 4-67.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 7-3-0, T.Johnson 5-4-0, Milano 5-2-0, Jackson 4-1-0, Miller 4-0-2, Rousseau 4-0-1, Elam 3-0-0, Hyde 2-3-0, Phillips 2-2-1.5, Basham 2-0-1, Poyer 2-0-0, Benford 1-2-0, D.Jones 1-2-0, Epenesa 1-1-1.5, Oliver 1-1-0, Crowder 1-0-0, McKenzie 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0. L.A. Rams, Hill 6-2-0, Ramsey 6-0-0, Wagner 5-2-1, Jones 5-2-0, Scott 3-4-0, Lewis 3-0-0, Long 3-0-0, A.Robinson 2-3-0, Floyd 2-1-0, Donald 2-0-1, Fuller 2-0-0, Hollins 2-0-0, Rapp 1-3-0, Higbee 1-0-0, Kupp 1-0-0, Stafford 1-0-0, Gaines 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Basham 1-21, Poyer 1-6, Jackson 1-2. L.A. Rams, Hill 1-5, Lewis 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.
