Buffalo7314731
New Orleans00066

First Quarter

Buf_Knox 7 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:09.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 34, 8:46.

Third Quarter

Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:48.

Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:19.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Vannett 11 pass from Siemian (pass failed), 14:54.

Buf_Breida 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:17.

A_69,170.

BufNO
First downs2112
Total Net Yards361190
Rushes-yards32-11325-44
Passing248146
Punt Returns5-491-12
Kickoff Returns0-04-61
Interceptions Ret.1-182-2
Comp-Att-Int23-28-217-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-122-17
Punts3-42.3335-47.0
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards4-354-24
Time of Possession34:3825:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-44, Allen 8-43, Breida 9-26. New Orleans, Jones 16-27, Montgomery 6-14, Siemian 3-3.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-28-2-260. New Orleans, Siemian 17-29-1-163, Gillikin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-74, Beasley 5-46, Knox 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Davis 2-47, Breida 2-29, Singletary 1-4. New Orleans, Montgomery 5-31, Smith 4-31, Humphrey 3-47, Callaway 2-24, Vannett 1-11, Prentice 1-10, Harris 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

