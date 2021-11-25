|Buffalo
|7
|3
|14
|7
|—
|31
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
First Quarter
Buf_Knox 7 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:09.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 34, 8:46.
Third Quarter
Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:48.
Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:19.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Vannett 11 pass from Siemian (pass failed), 14:54.
Buf_Breida 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:17.
A_69,170.
|Buf
|NO
|First downs
|21
|12
|Total Net Yards
|361
|190
|Rushes-yards
|32-113
|25-44
|Passing
|248
|146
|Punt Returns
|5-49
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-18
|2-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-28-2
|17-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|2-17
|Punts
|3-42.333
|5-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|4-24
|Time of Possession
|34:38
|25:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-44, Allen 8-43, Breida 9-26. New Orleans, Jones 16-27, Montgomery 6-14, Siemian 3-3.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-28-2-260. New Orleans, Siemian 17-29-1-163, Gillikin 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-74, Beasley 5-46, Knox 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Davis 2-47, Breida 2-29, Singletary 1-4. New Orleans, Montgomery 5-31, Smith 4-31, Humphrey 3-47, Callaway 2-24, Vannett 1-11, Prentice 1-10, Harris 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.