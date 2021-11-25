|Buffalo
|7
|3
|14
|7
|—
|31
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
First Quarter
Buf_Knox 7 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:09. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: Allen 14 pass to Diggs; Allen 8 run on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 7, New Orleans 0.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 34, 8:46. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 4:00. Key Play: Allen 26 pass to G.Davis on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 10, New Orleans 0.
Third Quarter
Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:48. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-7; Allen 14 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-2; Singletary 11 run; Singletary 15 run. Buffalo 17, New Orleans 0.
Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:19. Drive: 5 plays, 53 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Allen 21 pass to G.Davis; Allen 4 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 24, New Orleans 0.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Vannett 11 pass from Siemian (pass failed), 14:54. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Siemian 17 pass to Callaway on 3rd-and-9; To.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Siemian 24 pass to Humphrey. Buffalo 24, New Orleans 6.
Buf_Breida 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:17. Drive: 4 plays, 51 yards, 2:25. Key Play: Allen 28 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6.
A_69,170.
|Buf
|NO
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|12
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-13
|5-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|361
|190
|Total Plays
|62
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|113
|44
|Rushes
|32
|25
|Avg per rush
|3.531
|1.76
|NET YARDS PASSING
|248
|146
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-12
|2-17
|Gross-Yds passing
|260
|163
|Completed-Att.
|23-28
|17-30
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.267
|4.563
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-3-2
|2-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-42.333
|5-47.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|67
|75
|Punt Returns
|5-49
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-61
|Interceptions
|1-18
|2-2
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-35
|4-24
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:38
|25:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-44, Allen 8-43, Breida 9-26. New Orleans, Jones 16-27, Montgomery 6-14, Siemian 3-3.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-28-2-260. New Orleans, Siemian 17-29-1-163, Gillikin 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-74, Beasley 5-46, Knox 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Davis 2-47, Breida 2-29, Singletary 1-4. New Orleans, Montgomery 5-31, Smith 4-31, Humphrey 3-47, Callaway 2-24, Vannett 1-11, Prentice 1-10, Harris 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Stevenson 5-49. New Orleans, Harris 1-12.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. New Orleans, Harris 4-61.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 5-3-0, Milano 5-3-0, Oliver 3-1-.5, Addison 2-2-1, Jackson 2-1-0, Rousseau 2-1-0, Epenesa 2-0-0, T.Johnson 1-3-0, Wallace 1-2-0, Bryant 1-1-0, Hyde 1-1-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Poyer 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Dodson 1-0-0, J.Johnson 1-0-0, Klein 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Obada 0-2-.5, Ankou 0-1-0, Hughes 0-1-0, Neal 0-1-0. New Orleans, Roby 7-1-0, Davis 6-4-0, M.Williams 4-5-0, Lattimore 4-1-0, Adebo 4-0-0, Alexander 3-1-0, Bronson 3-1-0, P.Williams 3-1-0, Granderson 2-1-1, Jenkins 2-1-0, Tuttle 2-1-0, Werner 1-2-0, Ringo 1-1-0, Elliss 1-0-1, Holmes 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Baun 0-1-0, Jordan 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Poyer 1-18. New Orleans, Roby 1-2, Alexander 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.