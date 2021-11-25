Buffalo7314731
New Orleans00066

First Quarter

Buf_Knox 7 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:09. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: Allen 14 pass to Diggs; Allen 8 run on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 7, New Orleans 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 34, 8:46. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 4:00. Key Play: Allen 26 pass to G.Davis on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 10, New Orleans 0.

Third Quarter

Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:48. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-7; Allen 14 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-2; Singletary 11 run; Singletary 15 run. Buffalo 17, New Orleans 0.

Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:19. Drive: 5 plays, 53 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Allen 21 pass to G.Davis; Allen 4 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 24, New Orleans 0.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Vannett 11 pass from Siemian (pass failed), 14:54. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Siemian 17 pass to Callaway on 3rd-and-9; To.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Siemian 24 pass to Humphrey. Buffalo 24, New Orleans 6.

Buf_Breida 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:17. Drive: 4 plays, 51 yards, 2:25. Key Play: Allen 28 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6.

A_69,170.

BufNO
FIRST DOWNS2112
Rushing94
Passing117
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF8-135-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-11-3
TOTAL NET YARDS361190
Total Plays6257
Avg Gain5.83.3
NET YARDS RUSHING11344
Rushes3225
Avg per rush3.5311.76
NET YARDS PASSING248146
Sacked-Yds lost2-122-17
Gross-Yds passing260163
Completed-Att.23-2817-30
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play8.2674.563
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-3-22-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.3-42.3335-47.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6775
Punt Returns5-491-12
Kickoff Returns0-04-61
Interceptions1-182-2
PENALTIES-Yds4-354-24
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION34:3825:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-44, Allen 8-43, Breida 9-26. New Orleans, Jones 16-27, Montgomery 6-14, Siemian 3-3.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-28-2-260. New Orleans, Siemian 17-29-1-163, Gillikin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-74, Beasley 5-46, Knox 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Davis 2-47, Breida 2-29, Singletary 1-4. New Orleans, Montgomery 5-31, Smith 4-31, Humphrey 3-47, Callaway 2-24, Vannett 1-11, Prentice 1-10, Harris 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Stevenson 5-49. New Orleans, Harris 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. New Orleans, Harris 4-61.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 5-3-0, Milano 5-3-0, Oliver 3-1-.5, Addison 2-2-1, Jackson 2-1-0, Rousseau 2-1-0, Epenesa 2-0-0, T.Johnson 1-3-0, Wallace 1-2-0, Bryant 1-1-0, Hyde 1-1-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Poyer 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Dodson 1-0-0, J.Johnson 1-0-0, Klein 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Obada 0-2-.5, Ankou 0-1-0, Hughes 0-1-0, Neal 0-1-0. New Orleans, Roby 7-1-0, Davis 6-4-0, M.Williams 4-5-0, Lattimore 4-1-0, Adebo 4-0-0, Alexander 3-1-0, Bronson 3-1-0, P.Williams 3-1-0, Granderson 2-1-1, Jenkins 2-1-0, Tuttle 2-1-0, Werner 1-2-0, Ringo 1-1-0, Elliss 1-0-1, Holmes 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Baun 0-1-0, Jordan 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Poyer 1-18. New Orleans, Roby 1-2, Alexander 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

