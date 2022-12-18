|Miami
|3
|10
|13
|3
|—
|29
|Buffalo
|7
|14
|0
|11
|—
|32
First Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 39, 2:59. Drive: 14 plays, 52 yards, 7:45. Key Plays: Ingold 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Tagovailoa 20 pass to Mostert; Tagovailoa 15 pass to Waddle; Tagovailoa 4 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-5; Mostert 3 run on 4th-and-1. Miami 3, Buffalo 0.
Buf_Morris 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:05. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Allen 45 pass to Knox; Allen 13 pass to Singletary. Buffalo 7, Miami 3.
Second Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 21, 14:47. Drive: 6 plays, 72 yards, 1:18. Key Play: Mostert 67 run. Buffalo 7, Miami 6.
Buf_Hines 10 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:18. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Allen 21 pass to G.Davis on 3rd-and-17; Allen 20 pass to Diggs; Singletary 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 14, Miami 6.
Mia_Ahmed 11 run (J.Sanders kick), 2:59. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 32 pass to Waddle on 3rd-and-4; Tagovailoa 6 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-5; Tagovailoa 14 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-9. Buffalo 14, Miami 13.
Buf_Cook 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :00. Drive: 13 plays, 82 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 18; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 19 pass to McKenzie on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 21, Miami 13.
Third Quarter
Mia_Waddle 67 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 12:48. Drive: 3 plays, 73 yards, 00:51. Buffalo 21, Miami 19.
Mia_Hill 20 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 2:30. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 7 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-17; Ahmed 11 run. Miami 26, Buffalo 21.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 47, 11:56. Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:43. Key Play: Mostert 11 run. Miami 29, Buffalo 21.
Buf_Knox 5 pass from Allen (Allen run), 9:02. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards, 2:54. Key Plays: Cook 16 run; Allen 44 run. Miami 29, Buffalo 29.
Buf_FG Bass 25, :00. Drive: 15 plays, 86 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: Allen 14 pass to G.Davis; Allen 15 pass to G.Davis; Allen 6 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-3; Allen 5 pass to McKenzie on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 32, Miami 29.
A_70,794.
|Mia
|Buf
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|29
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|9
|16
|Penalty
|3
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-14
|8-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|405
|446
|Total Plays
|57
|71
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|188
|150
|Rushes
|25
|29
|Avg per rush
|7.52
|5.172
|NET YARDS PASSING
|217
|296
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-17
|2-8
|Gross-Yds passing
|234
|304
|Completed-Att.
|17-30
|25-40
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.781
|7.048
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-7-4
|4-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-41.75
|5-43.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|28
|76
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|3-76
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-51
|7-51
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:07
|29:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 17-136, Ahmed 6-43, Tagovailoa 1-7, Ingold 1-2. Buffalo, Allen 10-77, Singletary 13-42, Cook 5-34, Diggs 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 17-30-0-234. Buffalo, Allen 25-40-0-304.
RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 9-69, Waddle 3-114, C.Wilson 1-21, Mostert 1-20, Ingold 1-7, Gesicki 1-5, Smythe 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Knox 6-98, Diggs 5-60, Davis 4-56, Singletary 3-28, McKenzie 2-24, Cook 2-5, Morris 1-14, Hines 1-10, Beasley 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Miami, None. Buffalo, Hines 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, Mostert 1-28. Buffalo, Hines 3-76.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Kohou 7-0-0, Crossen 5-1-0, Baker 4-2-0, Wilkins 4-2-0, Howard 4-0-0, Roberts 4-0-0, Sieler 3-2-1, Holland 3-0-0, McKinley 2-2-0, Van Ginkel 2-2-0, Phillips 2-1-1, Chubb 1-1-0, Igbinoghene 1-1-0, Fejedelem 1-0-0, Davis 0-2-0, Bethel 0-1-0, Jenkins 0-1-0, Riley 0-1-0. Buffalo, Edmunds 6-2-0, T.Johnson 4-0-0, Milano 3-5-.5, Hamlin 3-2-0, Poyer 3-2-0, Rousseau 3-1-0, Jackson 3-0-0, White 3-0-0, Elam 2-0-0, D.Jones 1-2-.5, Lawson 1-1-1, Oliver 1-1-0, Quessenberry 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0, Basham 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, None. Buffalo, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.