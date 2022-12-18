|Miami
|3
|10
|13
|3
|—
|29
|Buffalo
|7
|14
|0
|11
|—
|32
First Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 39, 2:59.
Buf_Morris 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:05.
Second Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 21, 14:47.
Buf_Hines 10 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:18.
Mia_Ahmed 11 run (J.Sanders kick), 2:59.
Buf_Cook 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :00.
Third Quarter
Mia_Waddle 67 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 12:48.
Mia_Hill 20 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 2:30.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 47, 11:56.
Buf_Knox 5 pass from Allen (Allen run), 9:02.
Buf_FG Bass 25, :00.
A_70,794.
|Mia
|Buf
|First downs
|20
|29
|Total Net Yards
|405
|446
|Rushes-yards
|25-188
|29-150
|Passing
|217
|296
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|3-76
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-0
|25-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|2-8
|Punts
|4-41.75
|5-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-51
|7-51
|Time of Possession
|30:07
|29:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 17-136, Ahmed 6-43, Tagovailoa 1-7, Ingold 1-2. Buffalo, Allen 10-77, Singletary 13-42, Cook 5-34, Diggs 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 17-30-0-234. Buffalo, Allen 25-40-0-304.
RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 9-69, Waddle 3-114, C.Wilson 1-21, Mostert 1-20, Ingold 1-7, Gesicki 1-5, Smythe 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Knox 6-98, Diggs 5-60, Davis 4-56, Singletary 3-28, McKenzie 2-24, Cook 2-5, Morris 1-14, Hines 1-10, Beasley 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.