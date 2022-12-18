Miami31013329
Buffalo71401132

First Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 39, 2:59.

Buf_Morris 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:05.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 21, 14:47.

Buf_Hines 10 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:18.

Mia_Ahmed 11 run (J.Sanders kick), 2:59.

Buf_Cook 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Mia_Waddle 67 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 12:48.

Mia_Hill 20 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 2:30.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 47, 11:56.

Buf_Knox 5 pass from Allen (Allen run), 9:02.

Buf_FG Bass 25, :00.

A_70,794.

MiaBuf
First downs2029
Total Net Yards405446
Rushes-yards25-18829-150
Passing217296
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns1-283-76
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-30-025-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-172-8
Punts4-41.755-43.0
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards8-517-51
Time of Possession30:0729:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 17-136, Ahmed 6-43, Tagovailoa 1-7, Ingold 1-2. Buffalo, Allen 10-77, Singletary 13-42, Cook 5-34, Diggs 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 17-30-0-234. Buffalo, Allen 25-40-0-304.

RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 9-69, Waddle 3-114, C.Wilson 1-21, Mostert 1-20, Ingold 1-7, Gesicki 1-5, Smythe 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Knox 6-98, Diggs 5-60, Davis 4-56, Singletary 3-28, McKenzie 2-24, Cook 2-5, Morris 1-14, Hines 1-10, Beasley 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you