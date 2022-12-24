|Buffalo
|6
|0
|15
|14
|—
|35
|Chicago
|7
|3
|0
|3
|—
|13
First Quarter
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Chicago 7, Buffalo 0.
Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run. Chicago 7, Buffalo 6.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 37, 3:21. Drive: 8 plays, 19 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Montgomery 3 run on 3rd-and-6; Fields 6 pass to Montgomery on 4th-and-3. Chicago 10, Buffalo 6.
Third Quarter
Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Drive: 9 plays, 86 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 10 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 14, Chicago 10.
Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Drive: 3 plays, 35 yards, 00:47. Buffalo 21, Chicago 10.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 1:54. Key Plays: Morrow 6 interception return to Buffalo 18; Fields 3 run on 3rd-and-12. Buffalo 21, Chicago 13.
Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Drive: 8 plays, 56 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Singletary 26 run; J.Allen 9 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 28, Chicago 13.
Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02. Drive: 4 plays, 20 yards, 1:06. Key Play: Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 35, Chicago 13.
|Buf
|Chi
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|11
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-11
|2-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|426
|209
|Total Plays
|58
|59
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|3.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|254
|80
|Rushes
|31
|29
|Avg per rush
|8.194
|2.759
|NET YARDS PASSING
|172
|129
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-0
|2-15
|Gross-Yds passing
|172
|144
|Completed-Att.
|15-26
|18-28
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.37
|4.3
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-2-2
|3-0-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-53.667
|4-49.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|91
|147
|Punt Returns
|3-27
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-64
|3-93
|Interceptions
|1-0
|2-42
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-67
|2-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|4-1
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:48
|31:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 12-106, Cook 11-99, Allen 6-41, McKenzie 1-6, Hines 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 16-62, Fields 7-11, Herbert 6-7.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-2-172. Chicago, Fields 15-23-0-119, Peterman 3-5-1-25.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Davis 3-45, Knox 3-38, Diggs 2-26, Singletary 2-19, Gilliam 1-12, Beasley 1-9, Cook 1-9, Hines 1-9, Shakir 1-5. Chicago, Kmet 5-27, Montgomery 4-22, V.Jones 2-52, Pringle 2-34, Pettis 2-11, Herbert 2-(minus 4), Griffin 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Hines 3-27. Chicago, Pettis 1-12.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Hines 3-64. Chicago, V.Jones 3-93.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 5-4-0, Milano 5-1-0, Hamlin 4-2-0, White 4-1-0, Oliver 4-0-1, Lawson 4-0-0, Jackson 3-0-0, T.Johnson 3-0-0, D.Jones 3-0-0, Neal 3-0-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Settle 1-1-0, Epenesa 1-0-1, Cook 1-0-0, Dawkins 1-0-0, Dodson 1-0-0, Elam 1-0-0, Jonathan 1-0-0, Poyer 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Shakir 1-0-0. Chicago, Morrow 6-2-0, J.Thomas 6-1-0, Gordon 5-0-0, Brisker 4-3-1, Blackwell 2-2-0, Ja.Jones 2-2-0, Ju.Jones 2-1-0, Adams 2-0-0, Gipson 2-0-0, Pennel 2-0-0, Houston-Carson 1-2-0, Muhammad 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Schofield 1-0-0, Charlton 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, J.Johnson 1-0. Chicago, Gordon 1-36, Morrow 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 38.
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.
