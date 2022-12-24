|Buffalo
|6
|0
|15
|14
|—
|35
|Chicago
|7
|3
|0
|3
|—
|13
First Quarter
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46.
Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 37, 3:21.
Third Quarter
Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51.
Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19.
Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45.
Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.
|Buf
|Chi
|First downs
|20
|11
|Total Net Yards
|426
|209
|Rushes-yards
|31-254
|29-80
|Passing
|172
|129
|Punt Returns
|3-27
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-64
|3-93
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-42
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-2
|18-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|2-15
|Punts
|3-53.667
|4-49.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-67
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|28:48
|31:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 12-106, Cook 11-99, Allen 6-41, McKenzie 1-6, Hines 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 16-62, Fields 7-11, Herbert 6-7.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-2-172. Chicago, Fields 15-23-0-119, Peterman 3-5-1-25.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Davis 3-45, Knox 3-38, Diggs 2-26, Singletary 2-19, Gilliam 1-12, Beasley 1-9, Cook 1-9, Hines 1-9, Shakir 1-5. Chicago, Kmet 5-27, Montgomery 4-22, V.Jones 2-52, Pringle 2-34, Pettis 2-11, Herbert 2-(minus 4), Griffin 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 38.
