Buffalo60151435
Chicago730313

First Quarter

Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46.

Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 37, 3:21.

Third Quarter

Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51.

Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19.

Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45.

Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.

BufChi
First downs2011
Total Net Yards426209
Rushes-yards31-25429-80
Passing172129
Punt Returns3-271-12
Kickoff Returns3-643-93
Interceptions Ret.1-02-42
Comp-Att-Int15-26-218-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-02-15
Punts3-53.6674-49.25
Fumbles-Lost4-13-1
Penalties-Yards8-672-15
Time of Possession28:4831:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 12-106, Cook 11-99, Allen 6-41, McKenzie 1-6, Hines 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 16-62, Fields 7-11, Herbert 6-7.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-2-172. Chicago, Fields 15-23-0-119, Peterman 3-5-1-25.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Davis 3-45, Knox 3-38, Diggs 2-26, Singletary 2-19, Gilliam 1-12, Beasley 1-9, Cook 1-9, Hines 1-9, Shakir 1-5. Chicago, Kmet 5-27, Montgomery 4-22, V.Jones 2-52, Pringle 2-34, Pettis 2-11, Herbert 2-(minus 4), Griffin 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 38.

