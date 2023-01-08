New England773623
Buffalo7714735

First Quarter

Buf_N.Hines 96 kickoff return (Bass kick), 14:46. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:14. Buffalo 7, New England 0.

NE_Meyers 2 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 5:45. Drive: 9 plays, 74 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 20 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-1; Mac.Jones 17 pass to Parker; Mac.Jones 11 pass to Parker. New England 7, Buffalo 7.

Second Quarter

Buf_Knox 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 14:15. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:30. Key Plays: N.Hines kick return to Buffalo 25; Allen 16 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-2; Singletary 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 16 pass to Diggs; Allen 19 pass to G.Davis on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 14, New England 7.

NE_Parker 2 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 3:45. Drive: 9 plays, 74 yards, 5:31. Key Plays: Stevenson 18 run; Mac.Jones 20 pass to Bourne; Mac.Jones 10 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-3. New England 14, Buffalo 14.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Folk 24, 7:06. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:28. Key Play: Mac.Jones 3 run on 3rd-and-8. New England 17, Buffalo 14.

Buf_N.Hines 101 kickoff return (Bass kick), 6:53. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Buffalo 21, New England 17.

Buf_J.Brown 42 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:35. Drive: 7 plays, 81 yards, 3:02. Key Plays: Allen 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 28 pass to Shakir. Buffalo 28, New England 17.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Parker 26 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 11:37. Drive: 9 plays, 85 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: Mar.Jones kick return to New England 15; Mac.Jones 14 pass to Parker; D.Harris 19 run; Stevenson 10 run; Mac.Jones 5 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-6; Mac.Jones 10 pass to Meyers on 4th-and-1. Buffalo 28, New England 23.

Buf_Diggs 49 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:51. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Allen 11 pass to G.Davis; Allen 13 pass to McKenzie. Buffalo 35, New England 23.

A_70,753.

NEBuf
FIRST DOWNS2018
Rushing68
Passing1310
Penalty10
THIRD DOWN EFF4-137-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-20-0
TOTAL NET YARDS341327
Total Plays6458
Avg Gain5.35.6
NET YARDS RUSHING10790
Rushes2325
Avg per rush4.6523.6
NET YARDS PASSING234237
Sacked-Yds lost1-92-17
Gross-Yds passing243254
Completed-Att.26-4019-31
Had Intercepted31
Yards-Pass Play5.7077.182
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-1-06-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.4-40.253-41.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE137286
Punt Returns3-252-6
Kickoff Returns4-824-235
Interceptions1-303-45
PENALTIES-Yds2-202-20
FUMBLES-Lost1-02-2
TIME OF POSSESSION32:3727:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 6-54, D.Harris 13-48, Mac.Jones 4-5. Buffalo, Cook 9-45, Singletary 7-29, Allen 9-16.

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 26-40-3-243. Buffalo, Allen 19-31-1-254.

RECEIVING_New England, Parker 6-79, Henry 6-42, Stevenson 5-28, Bourne 4-45, Meyers 3-32, Thornton 1-13, D.Harris 1-4. Buffalo, Diggs 7-104, Davis 3-39, McKenzie 2-19, Knox 2-13, Cook 2-6, J.Brown 1-42, Shakir 1-28, Singletary 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Mar.Jones 3-25. Buffalo, Hines 1-6, T.Jones 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Mar.Jones 4-82. Buffalo, Hines 4-235.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Jo.Jones 5-1-0, Mar.Jones 5-1-0, Bentley 4-3-0, Bryant 4-1-0, McCourty 3-2-0, Wise 2-1-1, Godchaux 2-1-0, Judon 2-1-0, Tavai 2-1-0, Dugger 1-4-0, Ekuale 1-1-1, Jennings 1-1-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Agholor 1-0-0, Henry 1-0-0, Thornton 1-0-0, Hayes 0-1-0, McMillan 0-1-0. Buffalo, Poyer 7-2-0, Milano 7-1-0, T.Johnson 6-2-0, Edmunds 6-1-0, Rousseau 4-1-1, Marlowe 3-0-0, White 2-2-0, Lawson 1-2-0, Elam 1-1-0, Basham 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, D.Jones 1-0-0, Knox 1-0-0, Oliver 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, McCourty 1-30. Buffalo, Milano 1-41, Edmunds 1-4, White 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

