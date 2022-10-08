Buffalo17147038
Bowling Green00707

First Quarter

BUFF_R.Cook 2 run (McNulty kick), 11:23.

BUFF_FG McNulty 26, 6:43.

BUFF_R.Cook 1 run (McNulty kick), 4:42.

Second Quarter

BUFF_Washington 92 run (McNulty kick), 2:43.

BUFF_Washington 1 run (McNulty kick), :14.

Third Quarter

BUFF_Jam.Patterson 97 fumble return (McNulty kick), 8:33.

BGSU_Keith 11 pass from McDonald (Lawler kick), 5:57.

BUFFBGSU
First downs1919
Total Net Yards466379
Rushes-yards52-28029-99
Passing186280
Punt Returns1-103-52
Kickoff Returns1-33-65
Interceptions Ret.1-200-0
Comp-Att-Int13-20-022-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-124-25
Punts5-43.86-40.5
Fumbles-Lost3-14-3
Penalties-Yards9-9712-117
Time of Possession32:0527:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Washington 16-155, Cook 17-89, Henderson 7-24, Snyder 8-20, Mangas 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 13). Bowling Green, Patterson 3-42, J.Johnson 9-36, Mosley 3-18, McDonald 12-8, Keith 1-4, Lawler 1-(minus 9).

PASSING_Buffalo, Snyder 12-19-0-171, Q.Williams 1-1-0-15. Bowling Green, McDonald 22-44-1-280.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Marshall 3-43, Gassett 2-49, Cook 2-18, Q.Williams 1-33, Curry 1-20, Snyder 1-15, Harrity 1-6, Henderson 1-2, Washington 1-0. Bowling Green, Lewis 4-82, Sims 4-53, Keith 3-32, Croom 3-26, Hiliare 3-10, Broden 2-39, Bench 2-38.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

