|Buffalo
|17
|14
|7
|0
|—
|38
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
BUFF_R.Cook 2 run (McNulty kick), 11:23.
BUFF_FG McNulty 26, 6:43.
BUFF_R.Cook 1 run (McNulty kick), 4:42.
Second Quarter
BUFF_Washington 92 run (McNulty kick), 2:43.
BUFF_Washington 1 run (McNulty kick), :14.
Third Quarter
BUFF_Jam.Patterson 97 fumble return (McNulty kick), 8:33.
BGSU_Keith 11 pass from McDonald (Lawler kick), 5:57.
|BUFF
|BGSU
|First downs
|19
|19
|Total Net Yards
|466
|379
|Rushes-yards
|52-280
|29-99
|Passing
|186
|280
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|3-52
|Kickoff Returns
|1-3
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-20
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-20-0
|22-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|4-25
|Punts
|5-43.8
|6-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|9-97
|12-117
|Time of Possession
|32:05
|27:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Washington 16-155, Cook 17-89, Henderson 7-24, Snyder 8-20, Mangas 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 13). Bowling Green, Patterson 3-42, J.Johnson 9-36, Mosley 3-18, McDonald 12-8, Keith 1-4, Lawler 1-(minus 9).
PASSING_Buffalo, Snyder 12-19-0-171, Q.Williams 1-1-0-15. Bowling Green, McDonald 22-44-1-280.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Marshall 3-43, Gassett 2-49, Cook 2-18, Q.Williams 1-33, Curry 1-20, Snyder 1-15, Harrity 1-6, Henderson 1-2, Washington 1-0. Bowling Green, Lewis 4-82, Sims 4-53, Keith 3-32, Croom 3-26, Hiliare 3-10, Broden 2-39, Bench 2-38.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
