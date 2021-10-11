|Buffalo
|7
|17
|7
|7
|—
|38
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 38, 8:31.
Buf_Allen 9 run (Bass kick), 4:36.
Second Quarter
KC_Pringle 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:00.
Buf_Sanders 35 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:45.
Buf_FG Bass 30, 3:13.
Buf_Knox 53 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:16.
KC_FG Butker 54, :02.
Third Quarter
Buf_Hyde 26 interception return (Bass kick), 7:12.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:42.
Buf_Sanders 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:51.
A_73,389.
|Buf
|KC
|First downs
|20
|29
|Total Net Yards
|436
|392
|Rushes-yards
|28-121
|23-120
|Passing
|315
|272
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-4
|3-92
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-29
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-0
|33-54-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Punts
|4-40.0
|2-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-103
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|27:35
|32:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 11-59, Moss 11-37, Singletary 6-25. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-61, Darre.Williams 5-27, Hill 1-15, Edwards-Helaire 7-13, McKinnon 1-2, Burton 1-2.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-0-315. Kansas City, Mahomes 33-54-2-272.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Knox 3-117, Moss 3-55, Sanders 3-54, Diggs 2-69, Davis 1-16, Beasley 1-5, Sweeney 1-1, Singletary 1-(minus 2). Kansas City, Hardman 9-76, Hill 7-63, Kelce 6-57, Darre.Williams 3-18, McKinnon 2-13, Pringle 2-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-11, Gordon 1-11, Robinson 1-8, Bell 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.