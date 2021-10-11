Buffalo7177738
Kansas City3100720

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 38, 8:31.

Buf_Allen 9 run (Bass kick), 4:36.

Second Quarter

KC_Pringle 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:00.

Buf_Sanders 35 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:45.

Buf_FG Bass 30, 3:13.

Buf_Knox 53 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:16.

KC_FG Butker 54, :02.

Third Quarter

Buf_Hyde 26 interception return (Bass kick), 7:12.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:42.

Buf_Sanders 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:51.

A_73,389.

BufKC
First downs2029
Total Net Yards436392
Rushes-yards28-12123-120
Passing315272
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns1-43-92
Interceptions Ret.2-290-0
Comp-Att-Int15-26-033-54-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-0
Punts4-40.02-44.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalties-Yards10-1037-55
Time of Possession27:3532:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 11-59, Moss 11-37, Singletary 6-25. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-61, Darre.Williams 5-27, Hill 1-15, Edwards-Helaire 7-13, McKinnon 1-2, Burton 1-2.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-0-315. Kansas City, Mahomes 33-54-2-272.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Knox 3-117, Moss 3-55, Sanders 3-54, Diggs 2-69, Davis 1-16, Beasley 1-5, Sweeney 1-1, Singletary 1-(minus 2). Kansas City, Hardman 9-76, Hill 7-63, Kelce 6-57, Darre.Williams 3-18, McKinnon 2-13, Pringle 2-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-11, Gordon 1-11, Robinson 1-8, Bell 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

