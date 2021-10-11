|Buffalo
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 38, 8:31. Drive: 18 plays, 56 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Mahomes 12 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 10 run on 3rd-and-10; Burton 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 3, Buffalo 0.
Buf_Allen 9 run (Bass kick), 4:36. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Allen 22 run on 3rd-and-2; Allen 23 pass to Knox; Allen 11 run. Buffalo 7, Kansas City 3.
Second Quarter
KC_Pringle 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:00. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 8:02. Key Plays: Mahomes 15 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 11 pass to Gordon. Kansas City 10, Buffalo 7.
Buf_Sanders 35 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:45. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Allen 8 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-2; Allen 24 pass to Moss. Buffalo 14, Kansas City 10.
Buf_FG Bass 30, 3:13. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 2:33. Key Play: Allen 61 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 17, Kansas City 10.
Buf_Knox 53 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:16. Drive: 2 plays, 68 yards, 00:34. Key Play: Allen 15 pass to Moss. Buffalo 24, Kansas City 10.
KC_FG Butker 54, :02. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 1:14. Key Play: Mahomes 26 pass to Hardman. Buffalo 24, Kansas City 13.
Third Quarter
Buf_Hyde 26 interception return (Bass kick), 7:12. Buffalo 31, Kansas City 13.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:42. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:32. Key Play: Darre.Williams 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 31, Kansas City 20.
Buf_Sanders 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:51. Drive: 13 plays, 85 yards, 7:51. Key Plays: Fenton 0 interception return to Buffalo 23; Allen 11 pass to Sanders; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-4; Allen 16 pass to Moss; Allen 16 pass to Davis; Allen 12 run. Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20.
A_73,389.
|Buf
|KC
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|29
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|12
|16
|Penalty
|1
|5
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-11
|5-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|436
|392
|Total Plays
|54
|79
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|121
|120
|Rushes
|28
|23
|Avg per rush
|4.321
|5.217
|NET YARDS PASSING
|315
|272
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|315
|272
|Completed-Att.
|15-26
|33-54
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|12.115
|4.857
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-6-3
|5-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-40.0
|2-44.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|40
|92
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-4
|3-92
|Interceptions
|2-29
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|10-103
|7-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:35
|32:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 11-59, Moss 11-37, Singletary 6-25. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-61, Darre.Williams 5-27, Hill 1-15, Edwards-Helaire 7-13, McKinnon 1-2, Burton 1-2.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-0-315. Kansas City, Mahomes 33-54-2-272.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Knox 3-117, Moss 3-55, Sanders 3-54, Diggs 2-69, Davis 1-16, Beasley 1-5, Sweeney 1-1, Singletary 1-(minus 2). Kansas City, Hardman 9-76, Hill 7-63, Kelce 6-57, Darre.Williams 3-18, McKinnon 2-13, Pringle 2-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-11, Gordon 1-11, Robinson 1-8, Bell 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-7. Kansas City, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-4. Kansas City, Pringle 3-92.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, T.Johnson 8-4-0, Klein 8-1-0, Edmunds 6-3-0, Poyer 5-3-0, Wallace 5-1-0, Rousseau 4-1-1, White 3-2-0, Basham 2-1-.5, Addison 2-0-0, Hyde 2-0-0, Oliver 2-0-0, Hughes 0-1-.5, Neal 0-1-0, Zimmer 0-1-0. Kansas City, Bolton 6-0-0, Hitchens 4-2-0, Mathieu 4-0-0, Nnadi 4-0-0, Sorensen 3-1-0, Fenton 3-0-0, Gay 2-0-0, Sneed 2-0-0, Danna 1-3-0, Clark 1-1-0, Wharton 1-1-0, Thornhill 1-0-0, Niemann 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Hyde 1-26, Rousseau 1-3. Kansas City, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tra Blake, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.