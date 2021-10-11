Buffalo7177738
Kansas City3100720

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 38, 8:31. Drive: 18 plays, 56 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Mahomes 12 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 10 run on 3rd-and-10; Burton 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 3, Buffalo 0.

Buf_Allen 9 run (Bass kick), 4:36. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Allen 22 run on 3rd-and-2; Allen 23 pass to Knox; Allen 11 run. Buffalo 7, Kansas City 3.

Second Quarter

KC_Pringle 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:00. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 8:02. Key Plays: Mahomes 15 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 11 pass to Gordon. Kansas City 10, Buffalo 7.

Buf_Sanders 35 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:45. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Allen 8 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-2; Allen 24 pass to Moss. Buffalo 14, Kansas City 10.

Buf_FG Bass 30, 3:13. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 2:33. Key Play: Allen 61 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 17, Kansas City 10.

Buf_Knox 53 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:16. Drive: 2 plays, 68 yards, 00:34. Key Play: Allen 15 pass to Moss. Buffalo 24, Kansas City 10.

KC_FG Butker 54, :02. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 1:14. Key Play: Mahomes 26 pass to Hardman. Buffalo 24, Kansas City 13.

Third Quarter

Buf_Hyde 26 interception return (Bass kick), 7:12. Buffalo 31, Kansas City 13.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:42. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:32. Key Play: Darre.Williams 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 31, Kansas City 20.

Buf_Sanders 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:51. Drive: 13 plays, 85 yards, 7:51. Key Plays: Fenton 0 interception return to Buffalo 23; Allen 11 pass to Sanders; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-4; Allen 16 pass to Moss; Allen 16 pass to Davis; Allen 12 run. Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20.

A_73,389.

BufKC
FIRST DOWNS2029
Rushing78
Passing1216
Penalty15
THIRD DOWN EFF5-115-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-1
TOTAL NET YARDS436392
Total Plays5479
Avg Gain8.15.0
NET YARDS RUSHING121120
Rushes2823
Avg per rush4.3215.217
NET YARDS PASSING315272
Sacked-Yds lost0-02-0
Gross-Yds passing315272
Completed-Att.15-2633-54
Had Intercepted02
Yards-Pass Play12.1154.857
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB7-6-35-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.4-40.02-44.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4092
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns1-43-92
Interceptions2-290-0
PENALTIES-Yds10-1037-55
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-2
TIME OF POSSESSION27:3532:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 11-59, Moss 11-37, Singletary 6-25. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-61, Darre.Williams 5-27, Hill 1-15, Edwards-Helaire 7-13, McKinnon 1-2, Burton 1-2.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-0-315. Kansas City, Mahomes 33-54-2-272.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Knox 3-117, Moss 3-55, Sanders 3-54, Diggs 2-69, Davis 1-16, Beasley 1-5, Sweeney 1-1, Singletary 1-(minus 2). Kansas City, Hardman 9-76, Hill 7-63, Kelce 6-57, Darre.Williams 3-18, McKinnon 2-13, Pringle 2-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-11, Gordon 1-11, Robinson 1-8, Bell 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-7. Kansas City, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-4. Kansas City, Pringle 3-92.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, T.Johnson 8-4-0, Klein 8-1-0, Edmunds 6-3-0, Poyer 5-3-0, Wallace 5-1-0, Rousseau 4-1-1, White 3-2-0, Basham 2-1-.5, Addison 2-0-0, Hyde 2-0-0, Oliver 2-0-0, Hughes 0-1-.5, Neal 0-1-0, Zimmer 0-1-0. Kansas City, Bolton 6-0-0, Hitchens 4-2-0, Mathieu 4-0-0, Nnadi 4-0-0, Sorensen 3-1-0, Fenton 3-0-0, Gay 2-0-0, Sneed 2-0-0, Danna 1-3-0, Clark 1-1-0, Wharton 1-1-0, Thornhill 1-0-0, Niemann 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Hyde 1-26, Rousseau 1-3. Kansas City, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tra Blake, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you