First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 25 (Krejci, Zacha), 13:09. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 27 (Tuch, Skinner), 16:13. Penalties_Boston bench, served by Greer (Misconduct), 0:39; Boston bench, served by Greer (Too Many Men on the Ice), 0:39; Dahlin, BUF (Cross Checking), 1:43; Frederic, BOS (Interference), 1:43; Clague, BUF (Boarding), 13:40.
Second Period_3, Buffalo, Tuch 16 (Lyubushkin), 2:03. Penalties_Clifton, BOS (Fighting), 7:51; Krebs, BUF (Fighting), 7:51; Smith, BOS (High Sticking), 12:22.
Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 15 (DeBrusk, Marchand), 5:16 (pp). 5, Boston, Marchand 10 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 12:25. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 12 (Tuch, Dahlin), 18:23. Penalties_Lindholm, BOS (Holding), 1:56; Okposo, BUF (Boarding), 4:48; Peterka, BUF (High Sticking), 13:24; Lyubushkin, BUF (High Sticking), 13:28.
Overtime_7, Buffalo, Tuch 17 (Cozens), 3:53. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-6-8-1_25. Boston 9-11-19-1_40.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Boston 1 of 5.
Goalies_Buffalo, Luukkonen 7-3-1 (40 shots-37 saves). Boston, Swayman 7-3-3 (25-21).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:42.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonny Murray.
