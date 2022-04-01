|Nashville
First Period_1, Buffalo, Krebs 7 (Olofsson, Cozens), 2:14. 2, Nashville, Forsberg 38 (Duchene, Johansen), 4:32. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Skinner, Tuch), 6:58. 4, Buffalo, Thompson 30 (Tuch), 13:22. 5, Nashville, McCarron 7 (Benning, Tolvanen), 17:23. 6, Nashville, Lauzon 2 (Johansen, Duchene), 19:01. Penalties_Trenin, NSH (Tripping), 7:14.
Second Period_7, Buffalo, Olofsson 15 (Krebs, Cozens), 14:25 (pp). Penalties_Thompson, BUF (Tripping), 3:32; Nashville bench, served by Tomasino (Too Many Men on the Ice), 12:53.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-5-10_25. Buffalo 14-9-12_35.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 2.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 33-21-3 (35 shots-31 saves). Buffalo, Anderson 13-9-2 (25-22).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:22.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kyle Flemington.
