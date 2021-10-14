|Montreal
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 1 (Bryson, Miller), 6:40 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Girgensons 1 (Miller, Eakin), 17:35. Penalties_Paquette, MTL (High Sticking), 5:24; Dahlin, BUF (Interference), 8:27; Wideman, MTL (Hooking), 18:07.
Second Period_3, Montreal, Wideman 1 (Armia, Perreault), 9:33. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 1 (Skinner, Bryson), 17:05 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Bjork 1 (Girgensons, Hinostroza), 19:04. Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF (Holding), 2:47; Eakin, BUF (Tripping), 4:21; Drouin, MTL (Hooking), 10:24; Montreal bench, served by Anderson (Too Many Men on the Ice), 14:41; Chiarot, MTL (Hooking), 15:54; Hagg, BUF (Holding Stick), 19:29.
Third Period_6, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Skinner, Olofsson), 4:29 (pp). Penalties_Chiarot, MTL (Tripping), 3:25.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-11-10_31. Buffalo 10-15-11_36.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 4; Buffalo 3 of 6.
Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 0-1-0 (36 shots-31 saves). Buffalo, Anderson 1-0-0 (31-30).
A_8,467 (19,070). T_2:27.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ben O'Quinn.