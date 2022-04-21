|Buffalo
|0
|3
|2
|—
|5
|New Jersey
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 21 (Dahlin, Anderson), 11:53 (sh). 2, Buffalo, Tuch 12 (Olofsson), 12:40 (sh). 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 12 (Olofsson), 17:58. 4, New Jersey, Boqvist 10 (McLeod, Hamilton), 19:52.
Third Period_5, New Jersey, Okhotiuk 1 (Zacha, Kuokkanen), 4:59. 6, Buffalo, Power 1 (Skinner, Thompson), 8:33. 7, Buffalo, Skinner 32 (Thompson, Olofsson), 16:03.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-10-10_28. New Jersey 10-11-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; New Jersey 0 of 4.
Goalies_Buffalo, Anderson 17-12-2 (31 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Hammond 4-3-1 (28-23).
A_12,014 (16,514). T_2:19.
Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Kyle Flemington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.