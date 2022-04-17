|Buffalo
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Hayes 9 (Provorov, Cates), 1:16. 2, Buffalo, Olofsson 19 (Dahlin, Krebs), 8:36 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Bjork 5 (Dahlin), 17:34. Penalties_Yandle, PHI (Hooking), 7:43; Okposo, BUF (Tripping), 13:07.
Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Cates 3 (Hayes, Konecny), 1:20. 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 20 (Cozens, Krebs), 9:43 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Thompson 35 (Skinner), 14:22. Penalties_Hinostroza, BUF (Tripping), 3:31; Sanheim, PHI (Holding Stick), 7:44.
Third Period_7, Philadelphia, MacEwen 3 (Sanheim, Lindblom), 14:07. 8, Buffalo, Thompson 36 (Skinner, Samuelsson), 19:28 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-14-16_40. Philadelphia 17-8-10_35.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 2.
Goalies_Buffalo, Tokarski 8-11-5 (35 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Sandstrom 0-2-1 (39-35).
A_14,377 (19,543). T_2:29.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Andrew Smith.
