FGFTReb
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mirambeaux278-172-31-30318
Lairy404-113-30-37111
Lewis100-11-20-0121
Mabrey262-60-00-1126
Safford395-82-20-53314
Williams292-42-20-4037
Tatum162-30-00-3024
Morris131-10-10-1002
Totals20024-5110-131-20121663

Percentages: FG .471, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Safford 2-3, Mabrey 2-5, Williams 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Lairy 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Morris 3, Mirambeaux).

Turnovers: 10 (Mabrey 3, Lairy 2, Lewis 2, Williams 2, Safford).

Steals: 5 (Tatum 2, Lewis, Mabrey, Safford).

Technical Fouls: Safford, 16:51 second.

FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams376-142-23-51116
Hardnett355-132-32-51213
Jack262-42-24-11226
Foster311-42-20-0434
Powell353-156-70-84312
Blocker163-50-00-0018
J.Smith142-22-32-7016
Ceaser21-20-01-1003
K.Jones20-00-00-0000
Williamson20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5916-1912-37121368

Percentages: FG .390, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Blocker 2-3, Adams 2-7, Ceaser 1-1, Hardnett 1-2, Foster 0-1, Powell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jack, Powell).

Turnovers: 9 (Foster 3, Powell 2, Adams, Hardnett, Jack, K.Jones).

Steals: 7 (Powell 4, Foster 2, Blocker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami (Ohio)382563
Buffalo293968

A_4,403 (6,100).

