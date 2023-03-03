MIAMI (OHIO) (12-19)
Mirambeaux 8-17 2-3 18, Lairy 4-11 3-3 11, Lewis 0-1 1-2 1, Mabrey 2-6 0-0 6, Safford 5-8 2-2 14, Williams 2-4 2-2 7, Tatum 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 24-51 10-13 63.
BUFFALO (15-16)
Adams 6-14 2-2 16, Hardnett 5-13 2-3 13, Jack 2-4 2-2 6, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, Powell 3-15 6-7 12, Blocker 3-5 0-0 8, J.Smith 2-2 2-3 6, Ceaser 1-2 0-0 3, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 16-19 68.
Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 5-16 (Safford 2-3, Mabrey 2-5, Williams 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Lairy 0-4), Buffalo 6-18 (Blocker 2-3, Adams 2-7, Ceaser 1-1, Hardnett 1-2, Foster 0-1, Powell 0-4). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 20 (Safford 5), Buffalo 37 (Jack 11). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 12 (Lairy 7), Buffalo 12 (Foster, Powell 4). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 16, Buffalo 13. A_4,403 (6,100).
