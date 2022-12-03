ST. BONAVENTURE (5-3)
Evans 1-4 0-3 2, Farell 7-14 2-6 18, Venning 0-3 0-0 0, Banks 6-15 4-5 16, Luc 5-9 0-1 10, Flowers 3-7 3-4 10, Amadasun 3-3 0-0 6, Hill 1-1 0-0 2, Mellouk 1-3 0-0 2, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-19 66.
BUFFALO (4-4)
Adams 3-10 3-3 10, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Foster 2-5 2-5 6, C.Jones 13-22 1-1 32, Powell 5-12 12-12 23, Hardnett 1-1 0-0 2, Jack 0-0 0-0 0, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 18-21 83.
Halftime_Buffalo 37-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 3-15 (Farell 2-6, Flowers 1-2, Banks 0-7), Buffalo 7-26 (C.Jones 5-10, Powell 1-4, Adams 1-8, Blocker 0-1, Foster 0-3). Fouled Out_Venning. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 29 (Farell 9), Buffalo 38 (Adams 9). Assists_St. Bonaventure 10 (Banks 4), Buffalo 18 (Powell 4). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 19, Buffalo 16. A_4,633 (6,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.