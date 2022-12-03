FGFTReb
ST. BONAVENTUREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evans191-40-32-3002
Farell337-142-64-90118
Venning120-30-02-3050
Banks396-154-50-24416
Luc345-90-10-23410
Flowers223-73-40-43210
Amadasun193-30-00-1006
Hill81-10-03-4002
Mellouk81-30-00-1032
Rumpel60-10-00-0000
Totals20027-609-1911-29101966

Percentages: FG .450, FT .474.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Farell 2-6, Flowers 1-2, Banks 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Amadasun, Farell).

Turnovers: 13 (Banks 3, Rumpel 3, Venning 3, Evans, Farell, Luc, Mellouk).

Steals: 4 (Banks 2, Farell, Luc).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams333-103-31-92310
Smith295-80-03-62210
Foster322-52-51-3336
C.Jones3613-221-12-63332
Powell275-1212-123-84323
Hardnett301-10-00-4212
Jack80-00-00-0010
Blocker50-10-01-2200
Totals20029-5918-2111-38181683

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (C.Jones 5-10, Powell 1-4, Adams 1-8, Blocker 0-1, Foster 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Adams 3, Smith 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Foster 3, Powell 3, Adams, C.Jones, Hardnett).

Steals: 6 (C.Jones 3, Powell 2, Jack).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Bonaventure313566
Buffalo374683

A_4,633 (6,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

