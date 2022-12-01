Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Allen44328464.134067.69255.6112.598t96.0
Keenum7228.681.1400.000.0539.6
TEAM45028663.632947.59255.6112.498t95.0
OPPONENTS42527364.226206.66153.5133.148t82.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Singletary1376034.4304
Allen895816.536t5
Cook603235.4331
Moss17915.4430
McKenzie7426.0181
D.Johnson242.040
Keenum500.040
Hines4-8-2.030
TEAM32116365.14311
OPPONENTS28812224.281t8

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs91120213.253t10
Davis3566519.098t6
McKenzie3535910.3304
Knox333279.9232
Singletary312267.3221
Cook1515110.1410
Shakir812816.0311
Gilliam7578.1141
Morris77010.0260
Moss7273.980
Crowder66010.0160
Hodgins44110.3260
Kumerow46416.0390
Hines23015.0210
Sweeney177.070
TEAM286341411.998t25
OPPONENTS273283110.448t15

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Poyer461.560
Milano24321.543t1
Jackson2136.5110
Elam200.000
Benford13535.0350
Basham12121.0210
T.Johnson122.020
TEAM131209.243t1
OPPONENTS111049.5390

SACKSNO.
Miller8.0
Rousseau5.0
Epenesa4.5
Basham2.0
Hamlin1.5
D.Jones1.5
Lawson1.5
Oliver1.5
Phillips1.5
Dodson1.0
Edmunds1.0
Milano1.0
Settle1.0
TEAM31.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Martin27129848.141.710630
TEAM27129848.141.710630
OPPONENTS44208547.441.814690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Crowder9010011.1200
Hines808410.5280
Shakir30237.7170
TEAM20020710.4280
OPPONENTS100858.5410

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Shakir13434.0340
McKenzie614424.0420
D.Johnson715722.4430
Hines612821.3320
Crowder11717.0170
T.Jones122.020
Lewis100.000
TEAM2348221.0430
OPPONENTS3565918.8390

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen1040
Basham001
Bates010
S.Brown010
Cook100
Crowder110
Diggs110
Dodson001
Epenesa001
T.Johnson001
Milano001
Morris101
Moss100
Oliver001
Singletary200
TEAM1787
OPPONENTS17109

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM7512668640333
OPPONENTS626024603209

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Bass000035362427560107
Diggs10010000000060
Davis606000000036
Allen550000000030
McKenzie514000000030
Singletary541000000030
Knox202000000012
Cook11000000006
Gilliam10100000006
Milano10000000006
Shakir10100000006
Oliver00000000012
TEAM371125035362427562298
OPPONENTS24815121221421620186

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Bass0/03/310/119/102/3
TEAM0/03/310/119/102/3
OPPONENTS0/03/44/62/45/7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you