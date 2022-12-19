Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Allen51032563.738577.56305.9112.298t97.3
Keenum7228.681.1400.000.0539.6
TEAM51732763.237207.48305.8112.198t96.4
OPPONENTS50231863.330706.64173.4132.667t83.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Allen1097056.5446
Singletary1586844.3304
Cook693635.3331
Moss17915.4430
McKenzie8496.1181
D.Johnson242.040
Keenum500.040
Diggs1-3-3.0-30
Hines5-5-1.030
TEAM37418885.04412
OPPONENTS33514864.481t10

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs99129913.153t10
Knox4346610.8454
Davis4275217.998t6
McKenzie4040410.1304
Singletary352587.4221
Cook181659.2411
Morris88410.5261
Shakir812816.0311
Gilliam7578.1141
Moss7273.980
Crowder66010.0160
Hines44411.0211
Hodgins44110.3260
Kumerow46416.0390
Beasley199.090
Sweeney177.070
TEAM327386511.898t30
OPPONENTS318333410.567t17

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Poyer461.560
Milano24321.543t1
Jackson2136.5110
Elam200.000
Benford13535.0350
Basham12121.0210
T.Johnson122.020
TEAM131209.243t1
OPPONENTS111049.5390

SACKSNO.
Miller8.0
Rousseau7.0
Epenesa5.5
Lawson3.5
Basham2.0
D.Jones2.0
Hamlin1.5
Milano1.5
Oliver1.5
Phillips1.5
Dodson1.0
Edmunds1.0
Settle1.0
TEAM37.0
OPPONENTS30.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Martin39186047.742.214671
TEAM40186046.541.214671
OPPONENTS55256346.641.319690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Crowder9010011.1200
Hines12012610.5280
Shakir30237.7170
TEAM24024910.4280
OPPONENTS1201089.0410

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Shakir13434.0340
McKenzie614424.0420
D.Johnson715722.4430
Hines1124422.2360
Crowder11717.0170
T.Jones122.020
Lewis100.000
TEAM2859821.4430
OPPONENTS4077519.4390

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen1240
Basham001
Bates010
S.Brown020
Cook100
Crowder110
Diggs110
Dodson001
Epenesa001
T.Johnson001
D.Jones001
Milano002
Morris101
Moss100
Oliver001
Singletary200
TEAM1999
OPPONENTS211210

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM8214778780385
OPPONENTS657044683250

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Bass000040412730560121
Diggs10010000000060
Allen660000000038
Davis606000000036
McKenzie514000000030
Singletary541000000030
Knox404000000024
Cook211000000012
Gilliam10100000006
Hines10100000006
Milano10000000006
Morris10100000006
Shakir10100000006
Oliver00000000012
TEAM431230040412730562343
OPPONENTS281017124251825621224

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Bass0/04/411/1210/112/3
TEAM0/04/411/1210/112/3
OPPONENTS0/05/65/73/55/7

