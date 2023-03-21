THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson694245877281816260.162
F53Jeff Skinner66293867733801192.151
F89Alex Tuch613034641018707173.173
D26Rasmus Dahlin651449631082502181.077
F24Dylan Cozens68263157-139321176.148
F37Casey Mittelstadt69103242-1412411107.093
F71Victor Olofsson6726935-254705147.177
F22Jack Quinn62131831113102101.129
D25Owen Power66424281024001104.038
F77JJ Peterka6491726-822101103.087
F21Kyle Okposo6291524-428112125.072
F19Peyton Krebs6181422-114611064.125
F17Tyson Jost4871219-31900081.086
F28Zemgus Girgensons679716-41400090.100
D46Ilya Lyubushkin5521113-23401132.063
F29Vinnie Hinostroza262911-1600138.053
D10Henri Jokiharju471910-52200061.016
D78Jacob Bryson53189-26800025.040
F71Rasmus Asplund272680001033.061
D23Mattias Samuelsson48178101800069.014
D38Kale Clague30033-62400021.000
D4Casey Fitzgerald23033-1400012.000
D20Lawrence Pilut17123-4000114.071
D61Riley Stillman80220110003.000
F12Jordan Greenway8101-500009.111
F24Anders Bjork1000000001.000
D4Jeremy Davies1000020001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS69247408655-67529568322223.111
OPPONENT TOTALS6925445570932596557342286.111
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen3017663.671511401089750.889012
41Craig Anderson2413922.89101021677700.913010
31Eric Comrie179883.958900655270.877012
TEAM TOTALS6941783.483330612402272.889247408529
OPPONENT TOTALS6941783.383625822332209.889254455596

