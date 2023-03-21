THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|69
|42
|45
|87
|7
|28
|18
|1
|6
|260
|.162
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|66
|29
|38
|67
|7
|33
|8
|0
|1
|192
|.151
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|61
|30
|34
|64
|10
|18
|7
|0
|7
|173
|.173
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|65
|14
|49
|63
|10
|82
|5
|0
|2
|181
|.077
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|68
|26
|31
|57
|-1
|39
|3
|2
|1
|176
|.148
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|69
|10
|32
|42
|-14
|12
|4
|1
|1
|107
|.093
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|67
|26
|9
|35
|-25
|4
|7
|0
|5
|147
|.177
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|62
|13
|18
|31
|1
|13
|1
|0
|2
|101
|.129
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|66
|4
|24
|28
|10
|24
|0
|0
|1
|104
|.038
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|64
|9
|17
|26
|-8
|22
|1
|0
|1
|103
|.087
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|62
|9
|15
|24
|-4
|28
|1
|1
|2
|125
|.072
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|61
|8
|14
|22
|-11
|46
|1
|1
|0
|64
|.125
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|48
|7
|12
|19
|-3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|81
|.086
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|67
|9
|7
|16
|-4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|90
|.100
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|55
|2
|11
|13
|-2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|26
|2
|9
|11
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.053
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|47
|1
|9
|10
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.016
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|53
|1
|8
|9
|-26
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|71
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|2
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|48
|1
|7
|8
|10
|18
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.014
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|30
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|D
|4
|Casey Fitzgerald
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|12
|Jordan Greenway
|8
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|24
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jeremy Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|247
|408
|655
|-67
|529
|56
|8
|32
|2223
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|254
|455
|709
|32
|596
|55
|7
|34
|2286
|.111
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|30
|1766
|3.67
|15
|11
|4
|0
|108
|975
|0.889
|0
|1
|2
|41
|Craig Anderson
|24
|1392
|2.89
|10
|10
|2
|1
|67
|770
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Eric Comrie
|17
|988
|3.95
|8
|9
|0
|0
|65
|527
|0.877
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|4178
|3.48
|33
|30
|6
|1
|240
|2272
|.889
|247
|408
|529
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|4178
|3.38
|36
|25
|8
|2
|233
|2209
|.889
|254
|455
|596
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.