THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 16, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D78Jacob Bryson1022100000.000
F28Zemgus Girgensons1112100012.500
D33Colin Miller1022100002.000
F71Victor Olofsson1112001005.200
F53Jeff Skinner1022000002.000
F96Anders Bjork11011000011.000
F20Cody Eakin1011020004.000
F29Vinnie Hinostroza1011000002.000
F21Kyle Okposo1101101005.200
F72Tage Thompson1101001004.250
F74Rasmus Asplund1000000000.000
F91Drake Caggiula1000000002.000
F24Dylan Cozens1000000002.000
D26Rasmus Dahlin1000120002.000
D8Robert Hagg1000020003.000
D10Henri Jokiharju1000020000.000
F37Casey Mittelstadt1000000000.000
D13Mark Pysyk1000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS1510155830136.139
OPPONENT TOTALS1123-51200031.032
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Craig Anderson1591.010001310.968000
TEAM TOTALS1601.01000131.9685108
OPPONENT TOTALS1605.00100536.8611212

