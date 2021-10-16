THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 16, 2021
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|96
|Anders Bjork
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|20
|Cody Eakin
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|13
|Mark Pysyk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|5
|10
|15
|5
|8
|3
|0
|1
|36
|.139
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Craig Anderson
|1
|59
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0.968
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.968
|5
|10
|8
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|60
|5.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|36
|.861
|1
|2
|12
